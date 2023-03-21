Jack Johnson recently made fishing rod 1,220.

For more than 15 years, the Schleswig resident has taken blank graphite rods, materials for handles, fishing rod guides, thread, decorations and epoxy, and transformed all of that into personalized works of art enjoyed by anglers.

He has also passed on his knowledge to others, including youth, through classes offered at his building near Schleswig’s downtown.

On Saturday, the back room in his building was filled with seven youth busily marking positions for guides on rods and attaching the guides to the rods with wrappings of thread. Johnson and four adults, some of them fathers of the youth, gave their instruction and assistance.

After returning for a little more work on Sunday, the youth could take home their personalized rods on Monday.

Youth making rods were Charlie Beeck, River Olson, Ryan Slechta, Coy Poggensee, Huntur Johannsen, Linkin Beeck and Leland Ronfeldt.

Adults were Johnson, Rod Olson, Rick Slechta, Joe Poggensee, Mike Miller and Mark Weller.

Johnson began making fishing rods a few years before he retired as superintendent at Schleswig Community Schools. That was at the end of calendar year 2006.

Although he has never advertised his work, he has received requests for rods from as far away at Philadelphia and cities in Texas.

Johnson has carefully wound thread around handles to make the U.S. Flag, Green Bay Packers art and a host of other intricate designs. He also has a stock of decals, including logos from college teams and professional teams. Businessmen have ordered rods made in their company’s colors.