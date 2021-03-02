Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be administered at county’s manufacturing facilities

Just more than 4% of county residents have completed their vaccination series

On Saturday, a third manufacturer’s COVID-19 vaccine was approved for Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It is the Janssen Pharmaceuticals Companies of Johnson & Johnson for its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines already in use are two-dose vaccines.

Kim Fineran, director of Crawford County Public Health, said today (Tuesday, March 3) that public health has received 1,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine designated for manufacturing facilities in the county.

“We are working with them to get the vaccine given this week,” said Fineran. “This is a one-time allocation and we have not been given any indication of what or if we will receive this vaccine on a regular basis.”

She added that the public health office continues to receive its regular allocation of 300 doses of Moderna vaccine per week for the county, and that those doses are distributed between its clinic and pharmacy partners in the county.

Vaccine numbers