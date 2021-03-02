Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be administered at county’s manufacturing facilities

Just more than 4% of county residents have completed their vaccination series
On Saturday, a third manufacturer’s COVID-19 vaccine was approved for Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It is the Janssen Pharmaceuticals Companies of Johnson & Johnson for its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines already in use are two-dose vaccines.
Kim Fineran, director of Crawford County Public Health, said today (Tuesday, March 3) that public health has received 1,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine designated for manufacturing facilities in the county.
“We are working with them to get the vaccine given this week,” said Fineran. “This is a one-time allocation and we have not been given any indication of what or if we will receive this vaccine on a regular basis.”
She added that the public health office continues to receive its regular allocation of 300 doses of Moderna vaccine per week for the county, and that those doses are distributed between its clinic and pharmacy partners in the county.
Vaccine numbers
As of Monday, about 4.3% of Crawford County’s population has completed a two-dose series of COVID-19 vaccines, and another 10% of the population has initiated the vaccine series with a first dose.
That’s based on 731 county residents who have received both doses and 1,691 residents who have had their first dose, compared to the U.S. Census Bureau’s July 2019 county population estimate of 16,820.
Total doses administered to Crawford County residents stood at 3,153 as of Monday.
The number of doses administered by clinic sites in Crawford County is lower than the number of doses administered to county residents. Doses administered by clinic sites in the county were 2,857 as of Monday, which was split out into 1,767 people who received their first dose and 545 who received two doses.
As a reminder, the state’s new website, vaccinate.iowa.gov, is up and running. The website provides links and information to make the process of finding available vaccine appointments as easy as possible for Iowans.
And, as announced by Gov. Kim Reynolds last Thursday, starting the week of March 8 Iowans 65 years of age and older can call 211 for assistance with scheduling a vaccine appointment.
Information posted by Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health says limited amounts of COVID-19 vaccine are available through all the medical clinics in Crawford County for their patients age 65 and older.
People who received medical care at CCMH Medical Clinic can call 712-265-2700 to schedule an appointment.
Denison Family Health Center, St. Anthony Denison and St. Anthony Westside Clinics will call their patients to schedule appointments.
Thrifty White Pharmacy in Denison also has vaccine available for people age 65 and older. A link to schedule an appointment is on public health’s website at https://www.crawfordcountyhealth.com/.
The public health office did say it anticipates that the vaccine allocation for the county will increase this month.