Jolly Jackpot is underway; better odds than playing Powerball

The 2021 Jolly Jackpot promotion is underway, but individuals still have plenty of time to participate while supporting local businesses.

Jolly Jackpot, a production of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County, is a sweepstakes promotion to encourage local shopping for holiday gifts.

“Local shopping is important throughout the year, but the holiday season is one of the most impactful on the bottom lines of our local merchants, especially the retailers,” said Evan Blakley, CDC executive director.

Participating businesses contribute to a prize pot by donating $100 in the form of gift cards for their businesses.

“We have 18 participating merchants this year, which means $1,800 worth of prizes,” Blakley said.

Shoppers may take part in the jackpot in two ways.

“First of all, if they choose to, they can come to the chamber office during business hours to pick up a free entry,” he said. “It’s a legal requirement that residents can enter for free and they’ll be included in the drawing.”

The CDC office is located at 18 South Main Street in Denison.

The second way to enter is to shop at local businesses.

“The way to get even more entries is to shop locally for all sorts of things – from your groceries to items that refresh your winter wardrobe - and especially for holiday gifts,” Blakley said. “You will receive one entry for every $20 that you spend at participating merchants, so it can add up pretty quickly and keep increasing your odds.”

A winner is chosen at random each week from the entries from all of the businesses and those from the CDC office.

“We’ve divided the prize pot into four incrementally increasing amounts,” he said. “The first prize was $340 and the last prize is $590.”

Two winners have already been announced and two are yet to be chosen.

Mary Eiten won the first prize and Danny Assman won $385 in the second drawing, which took place last week.

“It’s a lot of fun, and the odds are much better than Powerball,” Blakley said.

“The folks that end up winning are always thrilled.”

Blakley said he enjoys making the calls to inform the winners.

“They ask, ‘Are you serious? Are you messing with me?’ and I tell them, ‘No, we wouldn’t do that,’” he said.

“It’s always fun to talk to the winners afterward and talk to the stores as the winners come in and spend those gift cards because many times they are discovering businesses in our community that they had no idea existed. That’s even more true for the folks from out of town who come here and shop - and end up winning. They may have one or two favorite stores, and then suddenly they’re discovering 15 or 16 stores they’ve never been to before.”

The proof that the promotion works is seen in the continued participation of local retailers year after year, he said.

“Based on that, we know that it’s working, and it’s a positive promotion for our member merchants,” Blakley said.

He recommends that residents start their holiday shopping with local stores even if some gifts are for individuals with niche interests.

“Maybe you won’t find that here – but the majority of the things on your list you’ll be surprised you will find here in Crawford County,” Blakley said.

“You may get 50% or 75% or, if you’re really gung ho, you might get 100% of your holiday gift shopping done here locally. It really makes a difference for our local economy for our friends and neighbors who own or work at these businesses.”

He noted that shopping locally also helps return sales taxes to the community.

“If that stays here, it benefits our schools and roads and law enforcement and other services,” he said. “It’s really important to shop locally as much as you can for those holiday gifts.”

For individuals who haven’t found the right items, or for those running out of time to shop, Blakley recommends CDC gift cards as another option.

“Your recipient can spend those at dozens of merchants right here in Crawford County,” he said.

For the Jolly Jackpot, purchases at participating businesses through Christmas Eve will count toward the drawing for the final prize.

“Once we return after the Christmas holiday, we will do the final grand prize drawing for the big $590 prize” he said.