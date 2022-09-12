Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph L. Remmes, 84, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 17, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Charter Oak.
Burial with military rites will be at St. Boniface Cemetery in Charter Oak.
Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church.
He died Wednesday, September 7.
Survivors include his brother, Fr. Richard Remmes, of Arcadia; and a sister, Catherine Jessen, of Denison.
The Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.