Joseph L. Remmes

  • Updated
Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph L. Remmes, 84, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 17, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Charter Oak.

Burial with military rites will be at St. Boniface Cemetery in Charter Oak.

Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

He died Wednesday, September 7.

Survivors include his brother, Fr. Richard Remmes, of Arcadia; and a sister, Catherine Jessen, of Denison.

The Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

