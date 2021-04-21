Jury awards $244,000 to Denison city clerk, $132,500 to city manager/city engineer in defamation case filed against former mayor, council member

A jury of four women and four men returned a unanimous verdict Tuesday night to award a total of $376,500 in damages and punitive damages in favor of Lisa Koch and Terry Crawford in a defamation lawsuit.
Koch, city clerk for the City of Denison, and Crawford, the city manager/city engineer, had filed suit against Jared Beymer, former mayor, and Corey Curnyn, a city council member, claiming that Beymer and Curnyn had intentionally caused them severe emotional distress.
The suit was filed on April 12, 2019, and focused on actions and statements made in 2018 and 2019.
Beymer and Curnyn filed an answer to the suit on May 2, 2019, citing protected and privileged speech. They denied the claims of defamation and intentional infliction of severe and emotional distress.
Crawford and Koch were represented by Mark Sherinian, with Sherinian & Hasso, Des Moines. Beymer and Curnyn were represented by Doug Phillips with Klass Law Firm, Sioux City. Judge Duane Hoffmeyer, chief judge of Judicial District 3, presided.
The amount of damages awarded differed between Koch and Crawford - $215,000 for Koch and $125,000 for Crawford.
In addition to those amounts, Koch was awarded $29,000 in punitive damages and Crawford was awarded $7,500 in punitive damages.
To Koch, the jury awarded damages of $5,000 for a defamation claim against Beymer, $75,000 for a claim of emotional distress caused by Beymer, $10,000 for a defamation claim against Curnyn and $125,000 for a claim of emotional distress caused by Curnyn.
To Crawford, the jury awarded damages of $50,000 for the claim of emotional distress caused by Beymer, $25,000 for a defamation claim against Curnyn and $50,000 for the claim of emotional distress caused by Curnyn. The jury did not award any damages to Crawford on the claim of defamation by Beymer.
Part of the Beymer’s and Curnyn’s defense was based on qualified privilege and that the statements made by the defendants are true or substantially true.
Qualified privilege pertains to statement that would otherwise be defamatory, except that the statement was made in good faith, the defendant had an interest to uphold, the scope of the statement was limited to the identified interest and the statement was published on a proper occasion, in a proper manner and to the proper parties only.
Jury’s finding on statements
Jury instructions spelled out what the jurors had to find regarding the statements.
• That Beymer and Curnyn had to have made a statement concerning either Crawford or Koch or both
• That the statements had to be made to someone other than Crawford and Koch
• That the statements tended to injure the reputations of Crawford and Koch, expose them to public hatred, contempt or ridicule, and injured them in the performance of their occupations
• That the statements were false
• That Beymer and Curnyn had to make the statements with actual malice
• That the statements caused damage to Crawford and Koch
Central to the jurors’ verdict were statements made on the following dates.
• February 22, 2018: At a job performance review meeting, Beymer said that Koch lied about an offer of employment made to Trisha Fink. Fink had applied for the position of administrative assistant for city hall. The jury found that Beymer had made the statement and that it defamed Koch. The jury also found that Beymer was not entitled to the total defense of qualified privilege and that he was not entitled to the defense that the statement was true or substantially true.
• August 8, 2018: At a non-public meeting, Beymer said a survey Koch had prepared on firefighter salaries from other communities was a “bald-faced lie.” The jury found that Beymer had made the statement and that it defamed Koch. The jury found that Beymer was entitled to the total defense of qualified privilege but found that he wasn’t entitled to the defense that the statement was true or substantially true. Based on the jury’s answer that Beymer was entitled to the defense of qualified privilege, they could not award Koch monetary damages on this claim.
• January 24, 2019: At a Denison City Council meeting at which a special investigator read his executive summary, Curnyn stated, “We haven’t touched on one percent of what the investigation was about.” The jury found that Curnyn made the statement and that it defamed Crawford and Koch. The jury also found that Curnyn was not entitled to the total defense of qualified privilege and that Curnyn was not entitled to the defense that the statement was true or substantially true.
The form given to the jury for the purpose of deciding if defamation occurred and for awarding damages was composed of 11 questions. Question 1 dealt with Crawford’s defamation claim and questions 2-4 dealt with Koch’s defamation claims. Questions 5 and 6 dealt with the infliction of emotional distress upon Crawford and Koch, respectively. Question 7 dealt with amount of damages.
Punitive damages
Questions 8-11 pertained to punitive damages.
On question 8, the jury found that the conduct of Beymer constituted willful and wanton disregard for the rights and safety of Crawford and was defamatory but was not intentionally inflicted. The jury also found that Beymer’s conduct was not directed specifically to Crawford. The jury awarded $2,500 in punitive damages to Crawford on this question.
For question 9, the jury found that the conduct of Curnyn constituted willful and wanton disregard for the rights and safety of Crawford and was defamatory and intentionally inflicted. The jury also found that Curnyn’s conduct was not directed specifically to Crawford. The jury awarded $5,000 in punitive damages to Crawford on this question.
Question 10 dealt with the conduct of Beymer toward Koch. The jury found that the conduct constituted willful and wanton disregard toward the rights and safety of Koch, that it was defamatory and intentionally inflicted. The jury also found that it was directed specifically toward Koch. The jury awarded $4,000 in punitive damages to Koch.
For question 11, the jury found that the conduct of Curnyn constituted willful and wanton disregard for the rights and safety of Koch and was defamatory, intentional and was also directed specifically at Koch. The jury awarded $25,000 in punitive damages to Koch.
During the jury’s deliberation, members asked if they could listen to exhibit No. 14, which was an audio recording and receive guidance on the damage amount. Hoffmeyer responded that a judge cannot give guidance on damages.