Jury awards $244,000 to Denison city clerk, $132,500 to city manager/city engineer in defamation case filed against former mayor, council member

• That the statements had to be made to someone other than Crawford and Koch

• That the statements tended to injure the reputations of Crawford and Koch, expose them to public hatred, contempt or ridicule, and injured them in the performance of their occupations

• That the statements were false

• That Beymer and Curnyn had to make the statements with actual malice

• That the statements caused damage to Crawford and Koch

Central to the jurors’ verdict were statements made on the following dates.

• February 22, 2018: At a job performance review meeting, Beymer said that Koch lied about an offer of employment made to Trisha Fink. Fink had applied for the position of administrative assistant for city hall. The jury found that Beymer had made the statement and that it defamed Koch. The jury also found that Beymer was not entitled to the total defense of qualified privilege and that he was not entitled to the defense that the statement was true or substantially true.