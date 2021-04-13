Jury selected in lawsuit involving Denison city clerk and city manager/city engineer against former mayor and councilman

It took from 9 a.m. to about 1:35 p.m. today, with a few breaks, for a panel of eight jurors and one alternate to be selected in the lawsuit filed by Denison City Clerk Lisa Koch and City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford against former Mayor Jared Beymer and Councilman Corey Curnyn.

Jury selection was done at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Denison instead of at the Crawford County Courthouse because of its capabilities to maintain social distancing.

The suit, filed on April 12, 2019, says that Beymer and Curnyn defamed Crawford and Koch and that they intentionally inflicted severe emotional distress on the plaintiffs.

The claim is that Beymer and Curnyn made a concerted effort to emotionally abuse, harass and humiliate Crawford and Koch and to ultimately force them to resign their positions with the city, and that as a proximate cause of the conduct of Beymer and Curnyn, Koch was diagnosed with anxiety and high blood pressure and Crawford was diagnosed with insomnia and seborrheic dermatitis caused by stress.

Beymer and Curnyn filed an answer to the suit on May 2, 2019, citing protected and privileged speech. They denied the claims of defamation and intentional infliction of severe and emotional distress.