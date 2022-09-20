Kansas City Barbecue Society contest at Tri City BBQ Fest in Denison

Saturday, September 17
Masters Class
Chicken
1st, Spitfire, total points – 177.1772
2nd, Parrothead Smokers SD, Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, total points – 176.5828
3rd, Machete Boys BBQ, total points – 175.4056
4th, Grillin’ Grindes, Omaha, Nebraska, total points – 174.3200
5th, 2 Case BBQ, total points – 173.1200
6th, Hot Daddy’s BBQ, Grasston, Minnesota, total points – 173.1084
7th, Hogline BBQ, total points – 172.5716
8th, When Pigs Die, total points – 172.5600
9th, T-Rex BBQ, Newton, Iowa, total points – 172.0000
10th, Smokehouse 72, total points – 171.4172
Pork ribs
1st, Parrothead Smokers, total points – 176.5716; $500 from Smithfield
2nd, Wags Backwoods BBQ, total points – 172.0000
3rd, T-Rex BBQ, 171.9888
4th, Machete Boys BBQ, total points – 171.9772
5th, La Ta-Que, Gillette, Wyoming, total points – 171.9772
6th, Team Crawford, Atlantic, Iowa, total points – 171.4400
7th, Luscious Loins, total points – 170.8572
8th, Home Farm BBQ, Dyersville, Iowa, total points – 170.8228
9th, Lucky’s Q, total points – 169.6916
10th, Hot Daddy’s BBQ, total points – 169.6684
Pork
1st, Parrothead Smokers, total points – 174.8572; $500 from Smithfield
2nd, Machete Boys BBQ, total points – 174.8572
3rd, Wags Backwoods BBQ, total points – 174.3200
4th, Slightly Sauced, total points – 173.1316
5th, Hot Daddy’s BBQ, total points – 171.9772
6th, Lucky’s Q, total points – 171.9772
7th, Home Farm BBQ, total points – 171.9772
8th, Smokehouse 72, total points – 169.7144
9th, Fergolicious. Gardner, Kansas, total points – 168.6800
10th, Luscious Loins, total points – 169.6800
Brisket
1st, Hogline BBQ, total points – 176.5600
2nd, Wags Backwoods BBQ, total points – 175.4400
3rd, Fergolicious, total points – 174.2628
4th, Papa Linda’s BBQ, total points – 173.7028
5th, Luscious Loins, total points – 173.1200
6th, La Ta-Que, total points – 172.0000
7th, 2 Case BBQ, total points – 170.8572
8th, Hot Daddy’s BBQ, total points – 170.2628
9th, When Pigs Die, total points – 169.7028
10th, Spitfire, total points – 169.7028
Overall
1st, Parrothead Smokers, total points – 693.1316; $2,000 from Smithfield
2nd, Wags Backwoods BBQ, total points – 689.1656; $1,500 from Smithfield
3rd, Machete Boys BBQ, total points – 689.0628
4th, Hot Daddy’s BBQ, total points – 685.0168
5th, Luscious Lions, total points – 684.5028
6th, Fergolicious, total points – 682.7428
7th, Spitfire, total points – 681.7144
8th, Hogline BBQ, total points – 678.1944
9th, When Pigs Die, total points – 677.0512
10th, Lucky’s Q, total points – 675.9088
Best Metro Award
Parrothead Smokers SD, Dakota Dunes, South Dakota
The Best Metro Award is determined by taking the total scores from each metro area (Omaha, Des Moines and Sioux City), adding them together and diving that number by the number of teams in that metro. That determines that metro’s average score. The highest average score is the winning metro. The highest individual team score within the metro is identified, and that team represents the best metro, taking home the Best Metro trophy and a $750 bonus cash prize.
Scoring
- Parrothead Smokers SD, Sioux City metro: 693.1316
- Grillin’ Grindes, Omaha metro: 654.24
- When Pigs Die, Omaha metro: 677.0512
- Smokehouse 72, Des Moines metro: 667.3716
- Luscious Loins, Des Moines metro: 684.5028
People’s Choice Award,
sponsored by Norelius Nelson
Law Firm
1st place: Smoke Doctor, letter E, total of 118; $1,250 from Smithfield
2nd place: Spitfire, letter A, total of 100
3rd place: Home Farm BBQ, letter G, total of 81
Backyard Barbecue Contest
Chicken
1st place: Schmack Q, total points – 174.8456
2nd place: Uncle Ed’s Lads, total points – 170.3200
3rd place: Smokin’ Suckers, total points – 169.7028
4th place: Casual Smokers, total points – 168.0000
5th place: Bar-Down BBQ, total points – 161.6572
Ribs
1st place: Smokin’ Suckers, total points – 177.1428
2nd place: Schmack Q, total points – 176.0000
3rd place: Bar-Down BBQ, total points – 173.1428
4th place: Grill Em All, total points – 165.1084
5th place: Smokin’ Side Hustle BBQ, total points – 160.0116
Overall
1st place: Schmack Q, total points – 350.8456
2nd place: Smokin’ Suckers, total points – 346.8456
3rd place: Bar-Down BBQ, total points – 334.8000
4th place: Casual Smokers, total points – 326.8344
5th place: Grill Em All, total points – 323.3484