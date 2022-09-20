 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story spotlight

Kansas City Barbecue Society contest at Tri City BBQ Fest in Denison

  • Updated
  • 0

Saturday, September 17

Masters Class

Chicken

1st KCBS chick Spitfire DSCN6239 - Copy.JPG

1st, Spitfire, total points – 177.1772

2nd KCBS chick Parrothead DSCN6238 - Copy.JPG

2nd, Parrothead Smokers SD, Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, total points – 176.5828

3rd KCBS chick Machete Boys BBQ DSCN6236 - Copy.JPG

3rd, Machete Boys BBQ, total points – 175.4056

4th KCBS chick Grillin Grindes DSCN6234 - Copy.JPG

4th, Grillin’ Grindes, Omaha, Nebraska, total points – 174.3200

5th KCBS chick 2 Case BBQ DSCN6231 - Copy.JPG

5th, 2 Case BBQ, total points – 173.1200

6th, Hot Daddy’s BBQ, Grasston, Minnesota, total points – 173.1084

7th, Hogline BBQ, total points – 172.5716

8th, When Pigs Die, total points – 172.5600

9th, T-Rex BBQ, Newton, Iowa, total points – 172.0000

People are also reading…

10th, Smokehouse 72, total points – 171.4172

Pork ribs

1st KCBS pk rb Parrothead DSCN6252 - Copy.JPG

1st, Parrothead Smokers, total points – 176.5716; $500 from Smithfield

2nd KCBS pk rb Wags Backwoods BBQ DSCN6248 - Copy.JPG

2nd, Wags Backwoods BBQ, total points – 172.0000

3rd KCBS pk rb T Rex BBQ DSCN6245 - Copy.JPG

3rd, T-Rex BBQ, 171.9888

4th KCBS pk rb Machete Boys BBQ DSCN6244 - Copy.JPG

4th, Machete Boys BBQ, total points – 171.9772

5th KCBS pk rb La Ta Que DSCN6241 - Copy.JPG

5th, La Ta-Que, Gillette, Wyoming, total points – 171.9772

6th, Team Crawford, Atlantic, Iowa, total points – 171.4400

7th, Luscious Loins, total points – 170.8572

8th, Home Farm BBQ, Dyersville, Iowa, total points – 170.8228

9th, Lucky’s Q, total points – 169.6916

10th, Hot Daddy’s BBQ, total points – 169.6684

Pork

1st KCBS pk Parrothead DSCN6263 - Copy.JPG

1st, Parrothead Smokers, total points – 174.8572; $500 from Smithfield

2nd KCBS pk Machete Boys BBQ DSCN6261 - Copy.JPG

2nd, Machete Boys BBQ, total points – 174.8572

3rd KCBS pk Wags Backwoods BBQ DSCN6259 - Copy.JPG

3rd, Wags Backwoods BBQ, total points – 174.3200

4th KCBS pk Slightly Sauced DSCN6256 - Copy.JPG

4th, Slightly Sauced, total points – 173.1316

5th KCBS pk Hot Daddys BBQ DSCN6253 - Copy.JPG

5th, Hot Daddy’s BBQ, total points – 171.9772

6th, Lucky’s Q, total points – 171.9772

7th, Home Farm BBQ, total points – 171.9772

8th, Smokehouse 72, total points – 169.7144

9th, Fergolicious. Gardner, Kansas, total points – 168.6800

10th, Luscious Loins, total points – 169.6800

Brisket

1st KCBS brskt Hogline BBQ DSCN6272 - Copy.JPG

1st, Hogline BBQ, total points – 176.5600

2nd KDBS brskt Wags Backwoods BBQ DSCN6270 - Copy.JPG

2nd, Wags Backwoods BBQ, total points – 175.4400

3rd KCBS brskt Fergolicious DSCN6268 - Copy.JPG

3rd, Fergolicious, total points – 174.2628

4th KCBS brskt Papa Lindas BBQ DSCN6267 - Copy.JPG

4th, Papa Linda’s BBQ, total points – 173.7028

5th KCBS brskt Luscious Loins DSCN6264 - Copy.JPG

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

5th, Luscious Loins, total points – 173.1200

6th, La Ta-Que, total points – 172.0000

7th, 2 Case BBQ, total points – 170.8572

8th, Hot Daddy’s BBQ, total points – 170.2628

9th, When Pigs Die, total points – 169.7028

10th, Spitfire, total points – 169.7028

Overall

1st KCBS ovrll Parrothead DSCN6291 - Copy.JPG

1st, Parrothead Smokers, total points – 693.1316; $2,000 from Smithfield

2nd KCBS ovrll Wags Backwoods BBQ DSCN6288 - Copy.JPG

2nd, Wags Backwoods BBQ, total points – 689.1656; $1,500 from Smithfield

3rd, Machete Boys BBQ, total points – 689.0628

4th, Hot Daddy’s BBQ, total points – 685.0168

5th, Luscious Lions, total points – 684.5028

6th, Fergolicious, total points – 682.7428

7th, Spitfire, total points – 681.7144

8th, Hogline BBQ, total points – 678.1944

9th, When Pigs Die, total points – 677.0512

10th, Lucky’s Q, total points – 675.9088

Best Metro Award

Bst Mtro Parrothead DSCN6295copy.jpg

Parrothead Smokers SD, Dakota Dunes, South Dakota

The Best Metro Award is determined by taking the total scores from each metro area (Omaha, Des Moines and Sioux City), adding them together and diving that number by the number of teams in that metro. That determines that metro’s average score. The highest average score is the winning metro. The highest individual team score within the metro is identified, and that team represents the best metro, taking home the Best Metro trophy and a $750 bonus cash prize.

Scoring

  • Parrothead Smokers SD, Sioux City metro: 693.1316
  • Grillin’ Grindes, Omaha metro: 654.24
  • When Pigs Die, Omaha metro: 677.0512
  • Smokehouse 72, Des Moines metro: 667.3716
  • Luscious Loins, Des Moines metro: 684.5028

People’s Choice Award,

sponsored by Norelius Nelson

Law Firm

1st Ppls Chce Smoke Dr DSCN6284 - Copy.JPG

1st place: Smoke Doctor, letter E, total of 118; $1,250 from Smithfield

2nd Ppls Chce Spitfire DSCN6280 - Copy.JPG

2nd place: Spitfire, letter A, total of 100

3rd Ppls Chce Home Farm BBQ DSCN6277 - Copy.JPG

3rd place: Home Farm BBQ, letter G, total of 81

Backyard Barbecue Contest

Chicken

1st bkcyd chick Schmack Q DSCN6216 - Copy.JPG

1st place: Schmack Q, total points – 174.8456

2nd bkcyd chick Uncle Eds Lads DSCN6213 - Copy.JPG

2nd place: Uncle Ed’s Lads, total points – 170.3200

3rd bckyd chick Smokin Suckers DSCN6212 - Copy.JPG

3rd place: Smokin’ Suckers, total points – 169.7028

4th place: Casual Smokers, total points – 168.0000

5th place: Bar-Down BBQ, total points – 161.6572

Ribs

1st bckyd rbs Smokin Suckers DSCN6224 - Copy.JPG

1st place: Smokin’ Suckers, total points – 177.1428

2nd bckyd rbs Schmack Q DSCN6221 - Copy.JPG

2nd place: Schmack Q, total points – 176.0000

3rd bckyd rbs Bar Down BBQ DSCN6219 - Copy.JPG

3rd place: Bar-Down BBQ, total points – 173.1428

4th place: Grill Em All, total points – 165.1084

5th place: Smokin’ Side Hustle BBQ, total points – 160.0116

Overall

1st bckyd ovrll Schmack Q DSCN6228 - Copy.JPG

1st place: Schmack Q, total points – 350.8456

2nd bckyd ovrll Smokin Suckers DSCN6226 - Copy.JPG

2nd place: Smokin’ Suckers, total points – 346.8456

3rd place: Bar-Down BBQ, total points – 334.8000

4th place: Casual Smokers, total points – 326.8344

5th place: Grill Em All, total points – 323.3484

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Going up

Going up

Work on the Healthy Efficient Homes housing development on North 16th Street in Denison is beginning. Above, trusses are lifted to be moved to…

Beth Huisenga

Beth Huisenga

Celebration of life for Beth Huisenga, 55, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 16, at First United Methodist Church in …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes bill targeting dark money in politics