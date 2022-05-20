KDSN host to present book about overcoming childhood trauma

McCermott at Norelius Community Library on Tuesday

with his book "Abandon Brandon"

“I was born into a terrible situation, like many other people; nothing was really different for me than for many other folks,” said Brandon McDermott.

After hearing his story, many might disagree with his assessment; his childhood was filled with more trauma than most people experience in a lifetime.

Since April 2021, McDermott has been host of The Morning Sting on KDSN, where he is known as “Big B.”

On Tuesday, May 24, the Norelius Community Library will play host to an event at which McDermott will talk about and sign copies of his book, “Abandon Brandon,” which tells his story of growing up in Omaha and the obstacles he had to overcome.

“Mom was a drug addict,” McDermott said. “Dad was a womanizer … and he abused women and abused children. When I say ‘abused,’ I mean abused in any way you can imagine.”

As a child, according to aunts and uncles, McDermott’s father started fires, abused animals and wet the bed until he was 13 years old; all three traits are shared by many serial killers, McDermott said.

“He didn’t cross that bridge, thank goodness, but he was very sadistic and loved to inflict pain,” he said.

“My dad used to hit us just to get a laugh.”

He and his two younger sisters were put into foster care when he was seven years old.

“My mother got custody of me once she was able to get a job and find a place to live,” he said.

“We lived in terrible, terrible conditions for many years. We went weeks and months at a time without heat, without air conditioning. My mother never had a car, she never had a bank account; she cashed her checks at Walmart. She didn’t trust the government and she didn’t trust other people.”

His mother never offered any life lessons about being good or working toward a better place.

“She didn’t show us those things, and she certainly didn’t push us to do those things,” McDermott said.

His sisters stayed with their mother when she gave up custody of McDermott to his father.

“My father got several girlfriends over that period of time,” McDermott said. “They would break up with him … and they would get protection orders out on him because he would stalk them.”

His father enlisted McDermott to help stalk the women.

“We would drive around their house at all hours of the night. He would have me go up to their windows and go up to their mailboxes and their cars to see if they were unlocked and get any information on them to see if they were home,” he said. “Even at 13, I knew this was terribly wrong. But you listen to your dad.”

His father briefly went to jail in 1999 for breaking protection orders.

“And then in July and August of 1999, he got another girlfriend and they dated for several weeks,” he said. “We were staying over at her house. They got into a big argument and my dad ended up killing his girlfriend in front of me and made me lie to the police about it.”

His dad told him if he told the truth he would chop him up into a thousand pieces and nobody would ever find him.

“I was questioned by the police after she died for about 13 hours, and had no idea at age 13 that I had right to counsel or right to parent or guardian with me or anything like that,” McDermott said.

The police told him that it looked like he and his father had premediated the killing and they were both going to jail for the rest of their lives.

He was terrified and told the truth about what his father had done.

McDermott said people who read his book often think the title is about how he was abandoned, but that is not the case.

“My father, when he was in prison, wrote me a letter calling me ‘Abandon Brandon’ because I abandoned him by telling the truth,” he said.

The point of McDermott’s book is not to dwell on the past – but to show that such a past does not have to stop an individual from going on to succeed in life.

“When you see what I’ve done with my life since then … the story is to help show other people what they can overcome and what they can do with fire in their belly,” he said.

McDermott had to get past himself to move forward. He was filled with resentment for others and hatred of his father and mother.

“I had to get over myself and realize that life doesn’t care about what you go through – life doesn’t care about the circumstances you’re born into,” he said.

“Life judges you by what you do with all of those things. Life judges you by what you prove yourself.”

Strong male figures in his life – his paternal grandfather, teachers, bosses, youth pastors – helped him find his moral compass.

“There was always somebody out there for me,” McDermott said.

“14-, 15-, 16-year-old Brandon (was) just a knucklehead who needed a slap on the back and positive reinforcement.”

McDermott is a first generation high school and college graduate, and has had a successful career in radio. Prior to taking the position at KDSN, he was a reporter for the statewide Nebraska Educational Telecommunications (NET) network, which is called Nebraska Public Media today.

He has won about 20 local and regional awards, and a national award, for news writing; his stories have appeared on NPR and in the Washington Post.

His move to KDSN was spurred by a new effort on which he embarked early in the pandemic.

“I decided to download TikTok for fun,” McDermott said. “I thought to myself - I see all these TV weather guys and news anchors doing TikTok - but I don’t see any radio guys. Why can’t I do this?”

He started a TikTok page for which he takes on a bombastic persona to review food and food-related content.

The page hit a million followers within six months; today he has 1.6 million followers on TikTok, 120,000 on Instagram, 26,000 on Facebook, and he has also attracted major sponsorships.

His book was published about the same time as his TikTok page took off.

McDermott talked about his story in early TikTok videos and found an audience that responded because of their own experiences.

“There were a lot of kids who were me, who were 13, 14, 15, and even women and men who were 25 or 35, who were going through the same things … or living through the same childhood trauma, or trying to as an adult,” he said.

McDermott said he couldn’t continue be a reporter and a content creator at the same time, so he decided to leave NET.

The morning host position at KDSN was the perfect fit.

“It was close enough to home it checked that box off,” he said. “They loved my videos, they loved my content.”

McDermott said that even though people who suffered from abusive behavior tend to fall into the same patterns of behavior as adults, his story shows that the statistics can be overcome.

“It’s lit the fire under me to show the world that I’m not my father,” he said.

The event at the library, which takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, is for those who want to hear more about his story, or have similar stories of their own, he said.