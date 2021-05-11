Keim gives notice to plead guilty

Robert Tiefenthaler, the attorney for Janine Keim, of Denison, filed a notice in U.S. District Court in Sioux City on Monday of Keim’s intent to plead guilty pursuant to a plea agreement reached with the U.S. government.

A plea-taking date will be set.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Keim is the former manager of Consumers Credit Union in Denison. She was indicted on December 8 with embezzlement by a credit union employee and making false statements to an officer, auditor or examiner of the National Credit Union Administration. Keim is accused of embezzling approximately $1,486,647 from Consumers Credit Union from May 2012 through March 2018.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges on December 16. A trial date had been set for June 7.

Monday was the deadline set by the court to file a plea notice or status report.