Keim pleads guilty to making false statements to national credit union representatives

Embezzlement charge to be dismissed upon sentencing
Janine Keim, former manager of Consumers Credit Union in Denison, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City on Monday to making false statements to an officer, auditor or examiner of the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA).
A sentencing date has not been set. Keim was not detained.
The charge is the second of two counts on which Keim was indicted on December 8 last year.
Count 1 is embezzlement by a Credit Union Employee. According to document filed in federal court on Monday, Count 1 will be dismissed at the time of sentencing, per a plea agreement.
Keim had pleaded not guilty to both counts on December 16. On May 10, Keim’s attorney, Robert Tiefenthaler, filed her intent to plead guilty.
The embezzlement charge had accused Keim of taking approximately $1,486,647 from Consumers Credit Union from May 2012 through March 2018.
The charge of making false statements says Keim completed and filed call reports representing that certain monies or funds were held by Consumers Credit Union when she knew the call reports were incorrect and that Consumers Credit Union did not hold the funds. The charge continues that this was done to conceal monies or funds taken by Keim and at least one other employee.
Keim’s sister, Brenda Jensen, who had been the head teller for Consumers Credit Union, pleaded guilty in federal court on October 20 last year to embezzling nearly $1.5 million from the credit union from May 2012 through March 2018. A sentencing date in her case has been scheduled for 2 p.m. on June 25.
On June 1, 2018, Consumers Credit Union merged with SAC Federal Credit Union and became one of its branch offices. In August 2018, SAC Federal Credit Union changed its name to Cobalt Credit Union.
In his report and recommendation, also filed on Monday, Kelly K.E. Mahoney, Chief United States Magistrate Judge for the Northern District of Iowa, recommended that the court accept Keim’s guilty plea and adjudge her guilty.
At the plea hearing Mahoney explained a number of other details about pleading guilty.
• The district judge would determine the appropriate sentence at the sentencing hearing.
• The court will use the advisory United States Sentencing Guidelines to determine the sentence.
• The sentence imposed might be different from what the advisory guidelines suggested it should be and may be different from what her attorney had estimated.
• A presentence investigation report will be prepared by a United States probation officer. Keim and her attorney will have the opportunity to read the presentence report before the date of the sentencing hearing and will have the opportunity to object to the contents of the report.
• Keim and her attorney will have the opportunity to present evidence and be heard at the sentencing hearing.
• The maximum prison term for making false statements to an officer, auditor or examiner of the National Credit Union Administration is 30 years, the maximum fine is $1 million and the maximum term of supervised release is not more than five years.
• Alternative fine provisions may apply at sentencing, which would set the maximum fine at the greatest of the following amounts: twice the gross gain from the offense; twice the gross loss resulting from the offense; $250,000; or the amount specified in the section defining the offense.
• The court will also impose a mandatory special assessment of $100 which Keim must pay.
• Pursuant to the plea agreement, Keim waived any right to appeal her conviction, except for under the limited circumstances set forth in the plea agreement.
• Keim and the government could appeal the sentence imposed by the sentencing judge.
• After the district judge accepts Keim’s guilty plea, she would have no right to later withdraw that plea, even if the sentence imposed is different from what she anticipated.