Keim pleads guilty to making false statements to national credit union representatives

Keim’s sister, Brenda Jensen, who had been the head teller for Consumers Credit Union, pleaded guilty in federal court on October 20 last year to embezzling nearly $1.5 million from the credit union from May 2012 through March 2018. A sentencing date in her case has been scheduled for 2 p.m. on June 25.

On June 1, 2018, Consumers Credit Union merged with SAC Federal Credit Union and became one of its branch offices. In August 2018, SAC Federal Credit Union changed its name to Cobalt Credit Union.

In his report and recommendation, also filed on Monday, Kelly K.E. Mahoney, Chief United States Magistrate Judge for the Northern District of Iowa, recommended that the court accept Keim’s guilty plea and adjudge her guilty.

At the plea hearing Mahoney explained a number of other details about pleading guilty.

• The district judge would determine the appropriate sentence at the sentencing hearing.

• The court will use the advisory United States Sentencing Guidelines to determine the sentence.

• The sentence imposed might be different from what the advisory guidelines suggested it should be and may be different from what her attorney had estimated.