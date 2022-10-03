Memorial services for Kendall Furne, 74, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with inurnment at Mount Hope Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

He died Friday, September 30, at Denison Care Center in Denison.

Survivors include his brothers, Dennis Furne, of Atlantic, Wesley Furne, of Denison, and Craig Furne, of Denison; and sisters, Leanna Jensen, of Spring Green, Wisconsin, and Carla Winans, of Denison.