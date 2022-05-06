Bradley Hanson (left), who will become Denison’s city manager effective May 17, receives a key to the city from Terry Crawford, the current city manager/city engineer. Crawford said 10 years ago he received the key from the departing city manager and was passing it on. Crawford is retiring as city manager and is discussing with the city council about providing engineering services on a part-time basis. A final decision on that has not yet been made because more than a month remains before Crawford will retire. Photo by Gordon Wolf
Key to the city
Related to this story
Most Popular
An accident report from the Denison Police Department has provided details about the accident that occurred Thursday on Highway 30 that claime…
The Denison Police Department has issued a press release regarding an accident on Thursday morning that resulted in a fatality.
Janine Keim, 69, of Denison, former manager of Consumers Credit Union, was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment at a hearing that was conclude…
Arrests and citations
Arrests
For the next few school days, Denison police officers will likely be stationed at Broadway Elementary during times when children are being dro…
Mass of Christian Burial for Chance Trudell Niles, 37, of Denison, will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, at St. Rose of Lima Catho…
Dr. Jessica Martens, partner at Broadway Dental in Denison, was presented with the “Emerging Woman in Business” award, and Mindi Baker, CEO of…
Arrests
As of Thursday last week, Broadway Elementary has a painted crossing zone in the middle of the block on Broadway and a movable stop sign that …