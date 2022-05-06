 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Key to the city

Bradley Hanson and Terry Crawford

Bradley Hanson (left), who will become Denison’s city manager effective May 17, receives a key to the city from Terry Crawford, the current city manager/city engineer. Crawford said 10 years ago he received the key from the departing city manager and was passing it on. Crawford is retiring as city manager and is discussing with the city council about providing engineering services on a part-time basis. A final decision on that has not yet been made because more than a month remains before Crawford will retire. Photo by Gordon Wolf

