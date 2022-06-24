Kids in the Kitchen: Day camps continue Monday

“Kids in the Kitchen,” the second-to-last 2022 Iowa State University Extension summer day camp, will take place on Monday.

The camp is for kids in kindergarten through grade 3.

“It’s pretty much a basic cooking class for those kids,” said Aubrey Sholty, Crawford County Extension county youth coordinator.

“They’re going to get to make a morning snack and they’ll make their lunch and we’ll probably have an afternoon snack, as well.”

The camp will take place at the Crawford County Extension office at 35 South Main Street in Denison.

The students will use age-appropriate utensils in the camp.

“We have what’s called a ‘kids in the kitchen’ kit that has kid-safe kitchen knives and those kinds of things,” Sholty said. “They’re going to be doing some hands-on cutting and learning how to do that with those kid-safe utensils.”

The students will participate in activities covering healthy eating, food safety, basic kitchen safety, the food groups and the importance of physical activity.

The Crawford County Extension office has a full kitchen in the basement.

“Currently, we have about 10 youth signed up,” she said. “We’ll break them into groups and they’ll take turns at different stations. They won’t really have to use the stove for this camp because it is very, very basic. We’ll have different stations that they’ll rotate through so they can practice all of the skills.”

The students don’t need any previous experience to attend the camp.

“Some of them might already help their parents at home or cook their own snacks if they’re staying home alone in the summer, but we’re not requiring that they have any experience,” Sholty said.

The camp will be led by Sholty and Emily Freese, the Crawford County Extension summer assistant.

Sholty said the kids in the camp won’t have food to take home at the end of the session.

“They’re going to make the food and hopefully they’ll eat it all,” she said. “They’re going to leave with full bellies.”

“Kids in the Kitchen” is a popular camp for an obvious reason.

“Anything with food they always love,” Sholty said.

The camp still has openings; Sholty asked that anyone interested sign up by Friday so the correct amount of supplies may be purchased.

The cost of the camp is $5.

The final 2022 summer day camp will be “Two Day Clover Cooking,” for grades 4 to 8 on July 5/6.

The fee for the camp is $10.

“Grade” denotes the grade level completed by a student.

“Kids in the Kitchen” and “Two Day Clover Cooking” will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Extension office.