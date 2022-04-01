Kiron fire chief suggests revised EMA position

Says volunteer EMTs in Denison would ease CCMH ambulance workload

Kiron Fire Chief Josh Burns visited the Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to offer his thoughts on subjects that have come before the board in recent weeks: a shortage of EMT volunteers in the county, the second-call Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) ambulance and comments made about the Kiron EMS service in those meetings

The following is condensed and edited from the 30-plus minute discussion.

Burns said his wife, Kiron EMS Director Rachel Burns, has received good community support for the drive to purchase a newer used ambulance for the community; more than enough money, about $50,000, has been raised to purchase an ambulance and get it ready for service.

He said most of the funding has come from outside Crawford County.

The current Kiron ambulance is aging and is not suitable for transporting patients, Burns said.

He disputed a comment made last week by Bruce Musgrave, former CCMH ambulance services director, that Kiron is not a priority location for an ambulance; Musgrave proposed that the supervisors start a new county-run EMS service with several employees, and ambulances stationed in several small towns.

Kiron is located in a good place for an ambulance, Burns said.

“We can cover east and west fairly quickly on E16, especially since it’s been repaved,” he said. “Our location also precludes us from depending on Dow City or Manilla to provide transportation services in a timely manner. Dow City is 22 and a half miles away and Manilla is 28 miles away – and that’s not taking into account the time it takes volunteers to get to their station in order to dispatch.

“Currently, we have two EMTs in town during business hours, and we are both within minutes of town during nights and most weekends,” Burns said.

Another department member is one test away from becoming an EMT.

“He’s also applied to work at CCMH nights and weekends to help alleviate their staff shortage, so we’re working on it,” he said.

Three other members have committed to taking classes in Fort Dodge to obtain EMT credentials in a class that starts in May.

He said Rachel Burns is very active in the county EMS meetings and activities; she has a good relationship with CCMH leadership and she speaks with CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck on a regular basis.

Burns noted that when CCMH offered scholarships to individuals taking EMT classes, the only applicants were from Kiron.

“We got both the scholarships and we used them both to go to school (at DMACC) in Carroll,” he said.

CCMH paid for everything, including textbooks and uniforms, he said.

“We’re trying real hard here; to say that we don’t deserve something or that we’re not a priority kind of hits a little hard,” Burns said.

He suggested that the county revise the Emergency Management Agency (EMA) position into a full-time position that would be a single point of contact for fire, EMS, law enforcement, and dispatch; the current EMA coordinator (Greg Miller) has a full-time job doing something else.

An older full-time firefighter/paramedic from a county with a higher population would have the knowledge and experience to effectively lead EMA, Burns said.

He said having the EMA director in charge of dispatch would alleviate a problem Kiron has encountered with the current dispatch operation, which is managed by the Denison Police Chief.

Burns said Kiron wants to change the dispatch for Kiron to come from Ida Grove when the second-call CCMH ambulance is not available.

The Denison Police Chief said no because of the training requirements and dispatcher turnover, he said.

Chairman Kyle Schultz said a change to how dispatch to Kiron takes place could be handled with a “run card” used by the communications center’s computer aided dispatch system; he said the county paid for the system but not all communities were added to it by former Denison Assistant Fire Chief Blake Deiber, who was hired to program the system, before he left Denison.

A full-time EMA director could coordinate grant applications and training events for county departments, and would relieve Denison Fire Chief Cory Snowgren of having to be a resource for every department in the county, Burns said.

Burns said Snowgren is always willing to help but it shouldn’t be his responsibility, as an employee of the City of Denison, to assist nine other fire departments.

Burns said Kiron’s hazardous materials response books are from 2012.

He asked the federal government for new books and was told to get them from the county EMA director, who didn’t have them.

Burns said a full-time EMA director would be easier to lean on to get such materials because it would be the person’s only job.

A full-time EMA director could also coordinate mass-casualty event training for fire, EMS and law enforcement, and could coordinate the response if such an event takes place.

“We don’t know how to react to a mass casualty incident – we’ve never trained on that kind of stuff,” Burns said.

A full-time EMA director would benefit the whole county and could help fix another problem Burns sees.

“They could possibly coordinate a volunteer EMS in Denison, which I believe is a gaping hole in the EMS service in Crawford County,” Burns said.

He said he finds it odd that the largest city in the county doesn’t have any EMS volunteers.

“Denison uses all the hospital resources for small things like transfers, lift assist, and minor calls, which as volunteers in Kiron, that’s what we do: if somebody falls down, they call 911 and we go pick them up,” he said. “If somebody falls down in Denison, they call 911 and the hospital comes out to pick them up - and I’ve heard on the radio they page second call out of the hospital to come help – now you’ve got both resources of Denison for something that volunteers are more than capable of.”

The rest of the county gets less coverage because Denison uses the CCMH ambulance for all calls, he said.

He said his understanding is that the Denison Fire Department doesn’t want to be involved with EMS, but the opportunity exists for Denison residents to volunteer the same way residents do in other communities.

Several of the supervisors noted that the board is still in the early stages of gathering information.

Supervisor Ty Rosburg said monitoring the towers in the county’s new communications system could also be a duty of a central person.