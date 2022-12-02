Kiwanis Club lottery drawing

The Denison Kiwanis Club conducted a lottery drawing on November 30. The following winners each receive $25.
Cherith Thelen, Denison; Kelly Sonnichsen, Denison; Kim Gustafson, Denison; Petersen Manufacturing, Denison; Beth Williams, Manning; Alan Johnson, Deloit; Gloria Anderson, Deloit; Walmart, Denison; Ryan Frehse, Denison; Melanie Coenen, Denison; Don Lyons, Denison; Cathy Meadows, Denison; Connor Schultz, Ankeny; Tim Weber, Denison; Sharon Hansen, Schleswig; Cheryl Hull, Denison; Tom Hennen, Denison; Jean Nihsen, Denison
The next drawing will take place on December 10 in honor of the club’s 99th anniversary. The drawing will be for 36 winners of $50 each.