Klinker aimed high

Last week was “Scout Week” across the United States.
As part of a story on that subject, the Bulletin and Review noted that Norman Klinker was the first Eagle Scout in Denison and that he was killed in World War II.
Klinker’s life deserves more than a few words in passing, however.
Norman Pershing Klinker was born on December 8, 1918, in Denison; he was the only son of P.J. and Garnet (Norman) Klinker.
His father was a judge, his mother was a vaudeville player, and his sister, Anna Mae, was known as “The Hat Lady.” Many of her hats are now part of the Anna Mae Klinker collection in the Donna Reed Heritage Museum/Archive.
An early mention of Norman in a Denison newspaper came in the April 5, 1934, Denison Bulletin. He was listed as a participant in the upcoming music contest at Audubon; he played oboe.
The March 21, 1935, Bulletin noted that he would be part of the Denison High School band and vocal groups performing at the sub-district competition in Logan.
A few weeks later, the April 11 Bulletin noted that Norman would share a stage with the future Donna Reed.
“The Crawford county declamatory contest will be held in Denison Friday evening, April 12, when Denison will be represented by Norman Klinker, Donna Belle Mullenger and Margaret Lyon, in the oratorical, dramatic and humorous division, respectively,” the newspaper reported.
Norman was a member of the class of 1936; Donna was a member of the class of 1938.
He would connect with her again during World War II.
Norman continued to work his way up the ladder as a Boy Scout in high school. On September 17, 1935, he was named the senior patrol leader of Scout Troop No. 83, which had recently formed under the leadership of Clarence Luvaas.
Norman’s interest in the arts continued and in November he was a cast member of the DHS operetta “The Crimson Eyebrows.”
He played Herod in the DHS Christmas play that year – and also one of the wise men in a play at the Baptist Church, according to the Bulletin.
In January, 1936, he was part of a group to receive a superior rating at the Crawford County Play Meet; in February he took first place for his oratorical performance, “The Eyes of Youth” at the All-Home Dramatic Contest.
The February 20, 1936, Bulletin reported that, “State scout, Norman Klinker, was examined in the following subjects: swimming, first aid, personal health, public health, athletics, marksmanship and business. If approved by the national council, merit badges in the subjects will be conferred and Scout Klinker will have finished the work entitling him to become a Life Scout.”
Norman acted in the senior class play, Huckleberry Finn, and performed a tenor solo at commencement for his class in May.
During the summer of 1936, Norman spent part of July at the Citizens’ Military Training Camp (CMTC) at Fort Crook, Nebraska.
He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in September of that year and enrolled at the University of Iowa.
“Norman Klinker, who is attending the University of Iowa, pleasantly surprised his parents on Saturday morning by making a short visit with them. He returned to Iowa City on Sunday morning. He praises the university and is thoroughly enjoying his college work,” the October 15, 1936, Bulletin reported.
He was able to make use of his Scouting skills at the university.
“Norman Klinker, son of Judge and Mrs. P J. Klinker, freshman student at Iowa U. in Iowa City, is one of 27 swimmers from six states who has qualified in the freshman class under Coach Adolf Jacobsmeyer to represent the school in that sport,” the Bulletin reported a month later.
Norman spent the next two summers in military training at Fort Snelling in Minnesota.
“(Klinker) is now a Senior Sergeant of the Guard, and has 60 men in his charge. He likes the work very much,” the July 21, 1938, Denison Bulletin reported.
He took a step on a new path in his education that year, as well.
“Norman Klinker left Thursday evening for Cambridge, Mass., where he will enter Harvard University,” the September 15 Bulletin announced.
“Mr. and Mrs. P.J. Klinker last week received notice from A.C. Hanford, dean of Harvard College, that their son, Norman P. Klinker, has been promoted to the dean’s list,” the April 6, 1939, Denison Review reported.
A year later, in November 1939, the Review announced that Norman had received the appointment of Captain of the R.O.T.C. of the Harvard regiment.
He still apparently found time for some fun at school.
“Norman Klinker was one of the swimmers in the recent water carnival held at Harvard University,” the February 22, 1940, Bulletin reported. “Their team won in the comedy event, which was a four man pajama relay.”
“Norman Klinker has received his B. A. from Harvard, served two weeks in the I.O.C, and was commissioned second lieutenant, reserve. He will spend some time at home enjoying a well earned rest,” the Bulletin reported in July.
Norman entered Harvard Law School that fall but he would not finish his degree; the United States entered World War II the next year.
“Norman Klinker… who has just finished the first semester of his second year law at Harvard University, has been ordered to report at Fort Bragg, N C Field Artillery Replacement Center, where he will be stationed for six or eight weeks before being assigned to a permanent unit. Norman has a commission as second lieutenant in the Field Artillery,” the February 12, 1942, Bulletin reported.
“Second Lieutenant Norman Klinker, Denison, has recently been assigned to the Second Armored Division, serving with the 92nd Armored Field Artillery of the division,” the Bulletin reported a month later.
“I’m not going to miss a thing in this war,” Norman wrote in a letter to his parents, which was printed by the Bulletin. “We’ll be in the hottest and thickest of it all the time. You see, we are very mobile and very great with fire power, so we’ll be the key to any forward move or invasion.”
The April 29, 1943, Bulletin reported that Norman was by then fighting in North Africa.
He sent a letter to his parents in May, telling them, “Don’t worry, I am well and safe.”
In June he wrote a long letter, also published in the Bulletin, recounting the fighting in North Africa.
He recounted some of the fighting in Tunisia: “I went forward as observer and found a hill in our infantry lines which overlooked the whole battlefield for twenty miles around. Lo and behold I could see the Germans behind another hill busy as bees! It was an artillery-man’s paradise. By radio I got fire adjust on them with three artillery batteries.”
The artillery took out the German soldiers and then an airfield.
“We were slaughtering those lads and I was responsible - I certainly had qualms of conscience!” he wrote. “Then I realized that it had to be and remembered what they had done to us and how many more American boys could get back home because of that.”