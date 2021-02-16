Klinker aimed high

Norman was a member of the class of 1936; Donna was a member of the class of 1938.

He would connect with her again during World War II.

Norman continued to work his way up the ladder as a Boy Scout in high school. On September 17, 1935, he was named the senior patrol leader of Scout Troop No. 83, which had recently formed under the leadership of Clarence Luvaas.

Norman’s interest in the arts continued and in November he was a cast member of the DHS operetta “The Crimson Eyebrows.”

He played Herod in the DHS Christmas play that year – and also one of the wise men in a play at the Baptist Church, according to the Bulletin.

In January, 1936, he was part of a group to receive a superior rating at the Crawford County Play Meet; in February he took first place for his oratorical performance, “The Eyes of Youth” at the All-Home Dramatic Contest.

The February 20, 1936, Bulletin reported that, “State scout, Norman Klinker, was examined in the following subjects: swimming, first aid, personal health, public health, athletics, marksmanship and business. If approved by the national council, merit badges in the subjects will be conferred and Scout Klinker will have finished the work entitling him to become a Life Scout.”