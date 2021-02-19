Klinker’s life cut short by World War II

“I personally considered him to be a superior officer and one whom I considered privileged to have in my command,” Lt. Col. J.W. McPheeters wrote to Norman’s parents. “He was assigned the duties of Battalion Forward Observer - a duty of great responsibility, and one requiring a tremendous amount of courage, aggressiveness, perseverance and devotion to duty. Norman had all of these qualities and, as a result, he never once failed to perform well an assignment that was given him. It was while he was on one such assignment that he met his death. There was no pain, no lingering, and I’m certain that he was prepared to meet his God. It came as a distinct shock to all of us and his loss is deeply felt.”