Knight is new Yellow Smoke Park ranger

Monday was Tyler Knight’s first day on the job as the new Yellow Smoke Park Ranger for Crawford County Conservation.
Knight is originally from Pella, where he grew up on an acreage. He has an environmental science degree from Briar Cliff University.
Knight worked previously as the assistant natural resource manager for Woodbury County Conservation in the Southwood Conservation Area.
Prior to that he worked for about five years for a nonprofit called Conservation Corps Minnesota & Iowa.
Knight attended the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy last year and is a certified law enforcement officer.
He said the job at Yellow Smoke Park puts him right where he wants to be.
“I like anything in the outdoors: hunting, fishing, prairie plant ID,” he said.
Prescribed fire is one of his areas of interest.
“I’ve gotten a chance to go out on fires in California and Alaska, as well as (being) pretty active doing prescribed burns on places like the Loess Hills,” he said.
“It’s an important component of the prairie ecosystem; fire is just another element that’s been suppressed for a long time.”
He enjoys the logistics and planning that go into prescribed burns.
“It’s as essential as water and sun to a prairie ecosystem; fire is critical,” Knight said. “Typically it would be a three- to five-year thing but some of the areas in the Loess Hills that we burned hadn’t been burned in 40-plus years.”
Knight said he enjoyed helping bring fire back to that landscape, and watching the transformation it can make after one or two cycles.
As Monday was his first day on the job, he is still learning his responsibilities as a park ranger.
“Patrolling and enforcing the rules in the park will be part of it, as well as maintaining operations and focusing on the natural areas,” he said. “I hope to get a wide variety of experiences.”
Knight likes the park and its close proximity to Denison.
“I came from a park where most people had to commute to get to it,” he said. “It’s nice to see people come out here for a night jog.”
As park ranger, he will be living at Yellow Smoke Park.
His partner is Tabitha Panas, NRCS/Pheasants Forever farm bill biologist, who works out of the Denison NRCS office.
“Both of us have natural resource backgrounds, so we’re excited to be here,” Knight said. “We were both commuting a little bit before this, and now we have a total of a half-mile commute between the two of us. It’s nice.”
He said he might stay for a while.
Settling in as the park ranger will be a nice change from his previous jobs, which involved a lot of moving from place to place.
“We’ll see where things go,” Knight said. “We’re excited to be in a location where we can put some roots down. I think this will be a good spot to spend some time and not have to move again right away.”