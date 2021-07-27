Knight is new Yellow Smoke Park ranger

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s as essential as water and sun to a prairie ecosystem; fire is critical,” Knight said. “Typically it would be a three- to five-year thing but some of the areas in the Loess Hills that we burned hadn’t been burned in 40-plus years.”

Knight said he enjoyed helping bring fire back to that landscape, and watching the transformation it can make after one or two cycles.

As Monday was his first day on the job, he is still learning his responsibilities as a park ranger.

“Patrolling and enforcing the rules in the park will be part of it, as well as maintaining operations and focusing on the natural areas,” he said. “I hope to get a wide variety of experiences.”

Knight likes the park and its close proximity to Denison.

“I came from a park where most people had to commute to get to it,” he said. “It’s nice to see people come out here for a night jog.”

As park ranger, he will be living at Yellow Smoke Park.

His partner is Tabitha Panas, NRCS/Pheasants Forever farm bill biologist, who works out of the Denison NRCS office.