Kolsen is CCMH New Year’s Baby

Prizes for the 2022 New Year’s Baby

Kolsen Joe-Danial was born at 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, January 8 to Larissa Wishon, of Denison, and became the 2022 New Year’s Baby at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison. The New Year’s Baby will receive the following prizes.

  • A Baby Bundle Savings Plan from Cobalt Credit Union, matching up to $50 for a one-year Baby Bundle Savings Certificate and up to $100 for a two-year certificate. Bundle includes a pacifier, onesie, piggy bank and account cards.
  • A $25 gift card from Fareway Meat & Grocery
  • A United Bank of Iowa Kids Saving account - UBI will match a $25 deposit so the baby can start an account with a $50 balance – and the baby will receive a $2 bill in the mail on the baby’s birthday
  • A baby outfit and a baby kit including lotion, body wash and diaper rash crème, wet wipes, diapers and formula from Crawford County Memorial Hospital.

For more about the New Year’s Baby contest and the advertisers, see Page 6 and 7 of Friday's Denison Review.

