Kolsen is CCMH New Year’s Baby

Prizes for the 2022 New Year’s Baby

Kolsen Joe-Danial was born at 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, January 8 to Larissa Wishon, of Denison, and became the 2022 New Year’s Baby at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison. The New Year’s Baby will receive the following prizes.

A Baby Bundle Savings Plan from Cobalt Credit Union, matching up to $50 for a one-year Baby Bundle Savings Certificate and up to $100 for a two-year certificate. Bundle includes a pacifier, onesie, piggy bank and account cards.

A $25 gift card from Fareway Meat & Grocery

A United Bank of Iowa Kids Saving account - UBI will match a $25 deposit so the baby can start an account with a $50 balance – and the baby will receive a $2 bill in the mail on the baby’s birthday

A baby outfit and a baby kit including lotion, body wash and diaper rash crème, wet wipes, diapers and formula from Crawford County Memorial Hospital.