Kris Kringle’s brother brings music and a little Christmas history to Denison

The brother of Kris Kringle (Santa Claus) had to use a normal mode of transportation to travel to Denison for the program he presented Monday night at Norelius Community Library.
The reason that Hugo Kringle didn’t fly in a sleigh like his brother is that; one, he does not possess the same magic and; two, after his brother made him fly in their bedroom when they were children, Kris said he would not do that again. And he hasn’t.
In a different life, Hugo is Mike Anderson from Jacksonville, Illinois, also known as “The Dulcimer Guy” for one of the instruments he plays. In addition, he is an author, storyteller and a former third grade teacher with a master’s degree in education and a number of outstanding educator awards to his credit.
And a vast majority of the populous has heard his work.
His talent on the jaws harp can be heard in the first Toy Story movie when Slinky Dog is stretched to the max and springs back into the moving truck where all his friends are.
In Toy Story 2, Anderson’s work on the rhythm bones (a folk instrument) provided the hoof beats of Woody’s horse, Bullseye.
Anderson said he gets royalties for every DVD that is sold, but added that if all 19,000 of the residents of Jacksonville bought one DVD, his take would be $1.90 (one one-thousandth of a cent). His first royalty check was around $8, which he framed for display instead of cashing.
Anderson performs throughout the United States and Canada, and in one interview with an Illinois television station said he presents 250 to 300 programs a year, the majority of them to children.
At the library on Monday he entertained with music on the jaws harp, the bones, a guitar, banjo and, of course, dulcimer.
While playing the song “Jingle Bells,” he explained the song was about annual sleigh races in Medford, Massachusetts. Anderson added that the “Bells on bobtails ring” line refers to how the racers would tie up their horses’ tails to keep them from swishing into their faces. The song was composed by James Pierpont, first performed in 1850 and published in 1857 as “One Horse Open Sleigh.”
In the song “Up on the Housetop,” the “click, click, click” is a reference to the sound reindeer make when they walk. It has to do with the tendons and the sesamoid bones in their feet and is thought to be a way members of a herd can find each other in snowstorms and in fog.
On Monday, Anderson had samples of his “The Travels of Hugo Kringle” series of books, also called “Growing Up with Santa.” These are “Santa’s Secret,” “The Magic Bag” and “The Flying Bunnies.” See more about the latter book title below.
Getting back to the subject of reindeer, Hugo said his brother tried a number of different animals to pull his sleigh. The first were rabbits, but that took thousands of bunnies. (The first animals that Kris Kringle made fly were his pet rabbits, Snow and Flake.) He then tried cats, but Hugo said they just lie down and ignore everyone. Next were dogs, which were eager to pull the sleigh, but it didn’t work because they just chased squirrels. Finally, reindeer were chosen, and the first two were Donder and Blitzen (thunder and lightning). He said his brother added the other six reindeer and then a ninth one as a replacement, which Hugo added would be helpful while he traveled from Denison in Monday night’s misty weather.