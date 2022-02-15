Kunzes honored with Cattlemen’s Outstanding Service Award

Rod and Becky Kunze, Kunze Trucking, of Charter Oak, were honored by the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association (CCCA) on Saturday for all they and their business do to promote the livestock industry, the cattlemen and youth in Crawford County.

Kunze Trucking was the recipient of the 2022 Outstanding Service Award presented at the CCCA’s annual banquet.

Rod and Becky Kunze have owned and operated the trucking company since 1996.

Rod Kunze had been a member of the CCCA for more than 25 years, and he and Becky have been great supporters of the CCCA trophy auction through the years.

For the past 15 years, they have sponsored a scholarship awarded at the annual CCCA banquet.

The scholarships are awarded to high school seniors whose parents or guardians, or themselves, are producers or associate members of the CCCA.

“They try to benefit the youth while helping them to get an education and possibly return to the county to farm, raise beef or work in an agricultural field,” said Dean Staley, who presented the award on Saturday night.

The Kunzes have two daughters who received scholarships, one in 2010 and one in 2013.