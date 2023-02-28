Construction of a new bridge on County Road L51 between Highway 141 and Ricketts is set to begin this week.

The bridge crosses the East Soldier River about a mile and a half north of Highway 141.

L51 will be closed to through traffic while the project is underway.

“The width has always been a little bit substandard, but the reason the bridge is being replaced is primarily because the deck conditions are poor and have been deteriorating,” said Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman.

“The bridge is currently posted (for weight restrictions); not very low, but it is posted. It’s just one of the bridges on the paved system we need to get to before it gets too bad.”

The existing bridge is 24 feet wide; the new one will be 30.5 feet wide.

Graves Construction Co., of Spencer, is the contractor; the Crawford County Board of Supervisors approved the construction contract at their February 14 meeting.

The company’s winning bid on the bridge project was $1,158,234.65.

Assman said 80 percent of the cost is covered by federal highway/bridge funds and the balance is covered by State of Iowa bridge funds.

Both funding sources are available to all Iowa counties and allocated on a formula basis, he noted.

Assman said the construction company is eager to get the project started.

A preconstruction conference was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon this week.

The plan, as of Monday, was that the bridge would be closed on Tuesday, he said.

The project will likely take four to five months to complete.

“I always tell people it depends on a lot of variables,” Assman cautioned.

He expected to find out more about the construction schedule at the Tuesday meeting.

The official detour route is on Highway 141, Highway 59 and County Road E16.

“We have to use a paved route as the official detour,” he said.

The bridge replacement project is part of the normal maintenance associated with taking care of the county’s roadways, Assman said.

“It will be an inconvenience for a period of time, but we just ask for everyone’s patience and cooperation,” he said. “If they do have any questions, give us a call. The best thing is to communicate any issues and concerns that come up throughout and we’ll try to work through them.”