Labs and lavatories; DCSD Board examines plans for renovations

Individuals who have taken chemistry, physics or biology at Denison High School in the past may not recognize those same rooms next year. They will be in the same locations but over the summer will receive some makeovers and in some cases, will have expanded space.

On Monday, the Denison Community School Board saw a presentation of changes planned to those three rooms, plus restrooms at the high school and Denison Elementary School.

District administrators have been working with the DLR Group on design and fixture ideas and have come up with a plan.

The next step will be the specifications, which the board will likely see at their January meeting, and if approved, will go out for bids that will be reviewed at the February meeting.

The work wouldn’t start until school is out for the summer.

Some work was done last summer. Frazier Construction took out the three offices or storage rooms at the back of the physics room to expand the classroom space.

Pardun said the chemistry room would probably be changed the most. It would basically be gutted. New stationary lab pods or stations for students would be installed; they have to be stationary because of their connection to gas and water.

The drawings presented to the board showed four students at a pod but Pardun said the five students could easily fit at the pods, and six, if necessary.

The teacher currently lectures from the front of the room. The new design would move the teacher to a side of the room, which makes sense because the teacher would be closer to students, Pardun explained.

A couple more sinks, safety equipment, white boards and a digital displays would also be installed.

New demonstration tables would be installed in the physics room, which is also served with water and gas. The teacher’s new demonstration table would also be positioned differently in the room.

For the biology room, Pardun said the teacher, Kami Schulz, would like to keep the existing demonstration tables.

New cabinetry would be installed in the science labs.

Board members also saw a sample of the vinyl flooring for the science rooms – no-wax, no-slip flooring. The majority of the color would be neutral gray, with accents of dark purple (one of the school colors) worked in. Countertops would also be laminate in a neutral color.

Pardun pointed out that neutral colors stand the test of time.

The renovation of the labs is being driven by modernization of the space to make sure the students’ needs are met. Tech and more hands-on learning is also driving the need for more space.

Pardun said currently it seems that the labs are set up for teaching in the front half and lab equipment in the back half. When renovated the entire room would be for teaching and lab.

When Pardun presented the digital version of the restroom presentation, he explained that the majority of the walls are tiled. In the event that holes in the wall and floor would be made by relocating sinks or toilets, neutral color tile with some accents of purple would be used.

“Some floors are in good shape. Others are less so,” said Pardun, adding that DLR is recommending epoxy floors, non-slip, no-wax, in a neutral color.

Five pairs of restrooms total at the high school and Denison Elementary are scheduled to be renovated.

The restrooms at the high school that will be renovated are located by the gym, in the main building and the restrooms on the lower level by the locker room area that serves the public for sporting events (football, track, soccer, baseball, softball).

“With the exception of regular maintenance, most are still original from the inception of the building in 1970,” said Pardun.

At Denison Elementary, restrooms on the upper landing and the restrooms that serve the students in the second and third grade wing would be renovated.

The sinks would be all one unit – a trough-style sink with individual faucets.

Pictures of three types of toilets stalls, or water closets, were shown to board members.

One is the typical privacy partition with a 12-inch gap above the finished floor and the top panel seven or more feet above the finished floor.

Board members seemed to prefer either of the other two examples – a high privacy partition with a four-inch gap above the finished floor, and the other, an enclosed water closet.

Each enclosed water closet would have its own ventilation.

“DLR is seeing a large number of higher privacy partitions. They gave us a couple photos from Urbandale which installed fully enclosed water closets for total privacy,” Pardun said.

Board President Kris Rowedder asked if the high privacy partition would be an advantage compared to the enclosed water closet because, in case of an emergency, personnel could see that someone is in the stall.

Board member Derek Lambert preferred the enclosed water closet, pointing out that there is more of a standard for more privacy now.

“I thought you should know there are districts that are starting to change to a trend to all water closets, so no urinals, but you could put a urinal in them if you wanted,” said Pardun.

He pointed out that what the board today is choosing would still exist for future students whose culture of privacy may or may not be greater.

Board members asked for some idea of the difference in cost between the high privacy partition and the enclosed water closet. Pardun said the biggest increase in expense would be ventilation.

The board then shifted to its timeline for future projects.

“As DLR gets the project specs completed, the goal is as this (project) goes out the door to pick back up on the larger projects we’re talking about and sort through those,” said Pardun.

In connection with future projects, the board approved Sundquist Engineering to do site (topographical) surveys of Denison Elementary and Broadway Elementary. The fees are $15,250 for Broadway and $17,500 for Denison Elementary.

Pardun said that DLR reached out to companies that do site surveys to get competitive quotes and Sundquist Engineering was the only firm that responded.

He said the board and administration have not really defined a scope of projects yet.