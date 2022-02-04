Lake View police chief selected as new Denison police chief

Brandon Rinnon, who currently serves as the chief of police for the City of Lake View, has been selected by the Denison City Council to serve as the community’s next police chief.

An offer was extended to and accepted by Rinnon, according to an email sent Friday afternoon by Denison City Clerk Lisa Koch.

Rinnon will be sworn in at the March 1 Denison City Council meeting and begin his duties the following day. His starting annual salary will be $85,500.

Rinnon and two other police chief candidates, Doug Melby and Yovan Cardenas, went through an assessment center on Monday. The assessment center included interviews by panels of city officials and community members.

Melby and Cardenas are both sergeants with the Denison Police Department.

At the conclusion of Monday’s assessment center process, the agenda allowed for a possible motion on the hiring of a police chief. That did not occur, and at Tuesday’s regular city council meeting, an agenda item on the discussion and possible hiring of a police chief was tabled.

The Denison City Council met again in special session early Friday afternoon.

The position of police chief in Denison came open after Dan Schaffer resigned effective December 1 in order to accept the position of police chief in his hometown of Lake City.

The services of Jeff Cayler, Cayler Consulting, of Carroll, were used in the search for a new police chief. Cayler's consulting business was also used by the City of Denison when Schaffer was hired in 2016.

