Drivers on U.S. Highway 30, three miles east of Denison, need to be aware of a bridge construction project that may slow down their trip.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 24, until October 28, weather permitting, construction crews will reduce the roadway to one lane with traffic controlled with traffic signals as they replace the U.S. 30 bridge over Rocky Run Creek near Denison.

During this project, a 10-foot lane-width restriction will be in place. Jensen Construction Co. was awarded the $1.8 million project.

The Iowa Department of Transportaqtion urges motorists to help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, motorists should stay alert and allow ample space between vehicles, and motorists and passengers should wear seat belts.

