Langer is 2021 Iowa Aviation Museum Hall of Fame inductee

The B-26 had a top speed of about 350 mph and could outrun the airliners of the day.

Langer was a co-captain of the B-26 for the last four of the eight years he worked for Western Contracting; he had about 5,000 flight hours with the company.

He spent the next eight and a half years as a pilot for a conglomerate in Dallas, Texas, called Ling-Temco-Vought, which owned a lot of airplanes and built an attack aircraft for the Navy.

In 1977, he took a position with General Dynamics Corporation, which produced the Gulfstream business jet.

“That was very lucky for me because I stayed there for 25 years and worked my way up through the ranks in their corporate flight department,” he said. “It was a pretty good outfit to be with.”

In March of 1980, Langer was the captain on the first corporate flight of the modern era between Egypt and Israel.

“I was told when I filed the flight plan it may or may not be approved,” he said. “I thought, ‘I don’t know that we can do that.’ Apparently there were things going on behind the scenes that I didn’t know about - and it was approved.”

He said the flight did not seem like a big deal at the time, but he still has the flight plan.