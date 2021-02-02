Large increase in number of COVID-19 deaths associated with report from CDC to IDPH

The number of COVID-19 deaths reported over the weekend on the state’s website www.coronavirus.iowa.gov, increased the state total by 374.
Included in the increase were seven additional deaths reported for both Crawford and Carroll counties.
The increase in deaths reported was due to a large file of confirmed COVID-19 deaths received by the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention, according to Sarah Reisetter, IDPH deputy director.
In early December the health department moved to reporting death data based on CDC National Center for Health Statistics code, which results in the IDPH reporting deaths when the CDC has determined that COVID was the cause of death. Reissetter explained the shift in reporting results in more accurate information that will match the IDPH’s annual vital statistics report but it also means deaths are not reported by the IDPH until the information is send to the CDC, analyzed and returned with coding indicating the death is attributable to COVID.
Following are COVID-19 numbers as of 5 p.m. Monday, from coronavirus.iowa.gov.
State statistics
1,475, 197 individuals tested, 319,817 positive, 283,035 recovered, 4,906 deaths (was 4,532 on Thursday), 14-day positivity percentage -10.0%, 7-day positivity percentage – 7.7%
Crawford County
7,949 individuals tested, 2,390 positive, 2,127 recovered, 31 deaths (7 more than Thursday), 14-day positivity percentage – 15.9% (4th highest in the state), 7-day positivity percentage – 10.5%, 93 additional positive cases in past 14 days, 35 additional positive cases in past 7 days, 204.0 positive cases per 100,000 population in past 7 days – a decrease of 242.84% compared to the previous 7 days
Carroll County
10,287 individuals tested, 2,596 positive, 2,378 recovered, 43 deaths (7 more since Thursday), 14-day positivity percentage – 7.7%, 7-day positivity percentage - 3.6%, 59 ad-ditional cases in past 14 days, 15 additional cases in past 7 days
Ida County
2,883 individuals tested, 782 positive, 674 recovered, 30 deaths (no change since Thursday), 14-day positivity percentage – 14.6%, 7-day positivity percentage – 10.8%, 40 additional cases in past 14 days, 20 additional cases in past 7 days
Sac County
4,777 individuals tested, 1,144 positive, 1,037 recovered, 17 deaths (2 more since Thursday), 14-day positivity percentage – 7.3%, 7-day positivity percentage – 6.8%, 34 additional cases in past 14 days, 22 additional cases in past 7 days
Monona County
3,352 individuals tested, 723 positive, 546 recovered, 21 deaths (3 more since Thursday), 14-day positivity percentage – 13.2%, 7-day positivity percentage – 5.3%, 46 additional cases in past 14 days, 11 additional cases in past 7 days
Harrison County
5,870 individuals tested, 1,613 positive, 1,402 recovered, 65 (2 more since Thursday), 14-day positivity percentage – 12.2%, 7-day positivity percentage – 8.1%, 61 additional cases in past 14 days, 26 additional cases in past 7 days
Shelby County
4,710 individuals tested, 1,100 positive, 932 recovered, 29 deaths (2 more since Thursday), 14-day positivity percentage – 18.4% (3rd highest in state), 7-day positivity percentage – 14.4 %, 86 additional cases in past 14 days, 34 additional cases in past 7 days
Audubon County
2,277 individuals tested, 433 positive, 376 recovered, 8 deaths (no change since Thursday), 14-day positivity percentage – 6.6%, 7-day positivity percentage – 5.3%, 21 additional cases in past 14 days, 11 additional cases in past 7 days
Long term care outbreaks
Statewide: 56 outbreaks, 1,674 positive, 935 recovered, 2,012 deaths
