Large increase in number of COVID-19 deaths associated with report from CDC to IDPH

The increase in deaths reported was due to a large file of confirmed COVID-19 deaths received by the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention, according to Sarah Reisetter, IDPH deputy director.

In early December the health department moved to reporting death data based on CDC National Center for Health Statistics code, which results in the IDPH reporting deaths when the CDC has determined that COVID was the cause of death. Reissetter explained the shift in reporting results in more accurate information that will match the IDPH’s annual vital statistics report but it also means deaths are not reported by the IDPH until the information is send to the CDC, analyzed and returned with coding indicating the death is attributable to COVID.