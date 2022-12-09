Visitation for Larry Justice, 83, of Manilla, will be 4-7 p.m. on Friday, December 9, at Ohde Funeral Home in Manilla.

Graveside services with Military Honors will be at 2 pm on Saturday, December 10, at Nishnabotna Cemetery near Manilla.

Following graveside rites, starting at 3 pm, everyone is invited to join Larry’s family for a Celebration of Life at the Aspinwall Community Building.

He died Friday, December 2, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

He is survived by his wife, Lillian Justice, of Manilla; three children, Kenneth Justice, Denise Christensen, and Christina Justice, all of Manilla; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.