The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program will offer a “Last Chance” Private Pesticide Applicator Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for private pesticide applicators during the week of April 10, at county extension offices throughout the state.

Harrison County Extension and Outreach will condct its P-CIC course at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 at the office at 304 East 7th Street in Logan. Call 712-644-2105 or email xharrison@iastate.edu to register.

The course will fulfill 2022-2023 recertification requirements for private pesticide applicators. The following topics will be covered.

Personal protective equipment

Safe handling

Storage of pesticides

Pests, pest management and pesticides

The course will run for approximately two and a half hours. The registration fee is $30.