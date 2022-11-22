 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Last days of harvest

Last days of harvest Some of the last corn to be harvested in the area came out of this field just south of Denison last Thursday. Statewide, the corn harvest was 95 percent complete as of last week. Harvest was eight days ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of the average, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

