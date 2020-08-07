Law allows employees to carry

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted 5-0 to rescind a section of the county employee handbook that had restricted county employees from carrying weapons in the courthouse, county vehicles and other county offices.
A state law, signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds on June 25, requires cities and counties to allow individuals to carry guns, with a permit, in government buildings unless armed security is provided.
The supervisors had discussed the issue at length during the last two meetings in July.
Jason Schultz, 9th District Iowa State Senator and Steven Holt, 18th District Iowa State Representative, visited the supervisors meeting on July 28 to clarify that the law covers county employees.
At the end of last week’s meeting, Chairman Cecil Blum stated that he wanted to wait for additional information on two questions that the board had discussed: whether guns could be restricted from DOT offices and whether individuals wearing masks were allowed to carry concealed weapons.
Blum said an email from Jack Reed of Iowa Negotiation and Consulting Services, the county’s human resources consultant, did not clarify whether guns could be restricted from DOT offices.
He said he had talked to Suzi Blume at the sheriff’s office and was told the mask issue is not an issue.
“You can wear whatever you want,” he said. “Face covering does not prevent you from exercising your privileges of a concealed permit weapon.”
Blum said he had talked to a relative who works in a driver’s license station in Council Bluffs.
He said he was told an option for driver’s license examiners would be to ask concealed weapons carriers to secure their weapon in the trunk or elsewhere in the car during a test drive.
“What (rescinding county handbook section 3.8) does is simply rescind our policy for our employees and puts us in line, in compliance, with what state code is, like it or not,” said Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer.
“Down the road, if a situation or incident would arise that we would need to revisit that we always have the power to do that,” Blum said.
Supervisor Eric Skoog noted that the third floor remains off limits for guns; the supervisors discussed at previous meetings that offices of the Iowa court system operate under their own rules.
The rule change affects the first and second floor of the courthouse, county vehicles and other county facilities, Blum said.
Supervisor Kyle Schultz said Holt and Jason Schultz had cleared up the issue last week.
He said guns would still be allowed in the courthouse even if the supervisors didn’t rescind the employee policy – but he thought employees should also be allowed to assert their rights.
Blum pointed out that the only other option (which would be to declare the courthouse a gun-free zone and provide armed security and a metal detector) would cost $80,000 to $100,000 or more per year.
“I think that would set off a whole new round of difficulties – and that might be something down the road depending on whatever happens in the courts… but I think for the time being it makes sense to me to rescind (handbook section) 3.8,” he said.
Garcia confirmed with Kinzer that Matthews was aware of this point.
Kinzer said the advertisement for full-time employment has a second purpose – an applicant or two may be able to help Matthews.
Curnyn, the city council’s liaison to the Boulders Conference Commission, read a statement that echoed much of what Kinzer said.
He said that at the Boulders commission meeting, Matthews presented a potential plan for the city to hire her company as a subcontractor to run Boulders for up to two years and then to potentially lease the conference center from the city after that.
As a subcontractor, Matthews would not be a city employee and would not receive any city benefits, and her staff would work for Matthews and be paid directly by her.
Dollar amounts were not discussed at the Boulders commission meeting. Curnyn said that Matthews would look at the numbers and come up with a figure that she feels would be fair for both her company and the city.
“After much positive and progressive discussion, it was agreed upon by everyone in attendance that the first option would be to pursue an agreement with Laura Matthews and her company. It was also mentioned and agreed upon to advertise for the manager position in case an agreement wasn’t able to be made with Laura. This way there would be no additional time lapse in the succession plan to replace Catherine,” Curnyn said in his statement.
He added that the first intent is to try to enter into an agreement with Matthews and her company.
Kinzer said before the Boulders commission meeting, he was a little reluctant about a possible conflict in having the owner of another venue manage Boulders.
“That was settled pretty quickly. I felt good about how that relationship could work,” he said.
He added the commission members felt very comfortable about the direction of working with Matthews.
Curnyn also indicated there was not a conflict of interest because of the different types of events and price points comparing Stables at Copper Ridge and Boulders.
“As far as price point, she’s got her price point there and we have our price point at Boulders. Those are completely separate. I don’t see that being a conflict. Price-wise, they want that (Stables) or they want traditional (Boulders),” Curnyn said.
Councilman Greg Miller added that he was for it as long as it didn’t cost the city any more money than it does now to operate Boulders.
City Clerk Lisa Koch said the city basically spends $100,000 (net amount) to operate Boulders. She confirmed later that the approximate figure of $100,000 is only the general operating costs after the revenue is received and does not include benefits and insurance.
The council members agreed to a task force to work out the details with Matthews.