Lease of Denison vehicle impound lot explored

A discussion about the leasing of the City of Denison’s vehicle impound lot to Waderich Towing ended with a directive to have City Attorney Matt Brick draft a proposed agreement for the city council to review.

City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford said at last week’s city council meeting that he had received calls from Roger Waderich, first about the purchase of the impound lot and subsequently about leasing with the option to purchase.

The change in the inquiry is because leasing of public property does not have to have the public hearing and bidding process required by the sale of public property.

The impound lot is located on the south side of Highway 30; the impound lot driveway is across Highway 30 from Morningside. The lot is set back from Highway 30 and is closer to the Union Pacific Railroad tracks than to the highway.

Waderich explained his inquiry at the meeting.

“We’re moving to town so I was going to keep some ground at home but don’t want to do that unless I have to. I’m going to need a place to put cars. The only reason I thought about this is that a lot of the cars have been setting in there (at the impound lot) for quite a while, and we have those sitting around our place too, and I would like to have a place to put them inside a fenced-in area,” he said.

Waderich said by leasing the property, he could take over the operation of the impound lot for the city. He would hold the vehicles, and vehicle owners would have to bring proof that they paid their tickets before they could get their vehicle.

Councilwoman Jessica Garcia pointed out that currently now police officers have to meet vehicle owners at the impound lot.

Waderich said the city wouldn’t have to do that under a lease agreement, or maintain the lot or spray the weeds.

He said the property line actually extends closer to the old armory building (to the west), and he could make the impound lot larger if needed.

Councilman Dustin Logan said essentially Waderich would manage the impound lot for the city through the lease.

“The police department has better things to do than handling the lot,” he said.

Some records are kept for archival purposes at the building at the impound lot. The council and Acting Police Chief Doug Peters discussed this issue, as well as about making sure vehicles that are being held at the impound lot as evidence are secured.

Waderich said he has the same requirement with a building he rents; vehicles impounded as evidence have to have their doors secured with tape. He thought he could do a little work to the building at the impound lot and have space to put one car inside.