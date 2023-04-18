After working at the Denison Bulletin and Review, and more recently, the Bulletin-Review, for more than 23 years, I have decided it is time for me to move on.

I haven’t lost interest in working at the newspaper, or in the writing of news, or photographically covering myriad events hosted by the area communities and schools.

I’d have to say that the latter assignments were my favorites — catching, or trying to catch, moments in time, including a person’s expression of surprise and joy, or disapproval, at what they just saw.

Parents and teachers making a connection with their child or students at events like math and literacy nights at schools are among the memorable things I covered.

Also among my favorites were some truly fleeting moments — the boy who sat on Santa’s lap and made a silly face, with the fingers in the corner of his mouth, just as the official photographer snapped a picture.

I will miss doing this work.

I will miss my co-workers of the past 23-plus years.

What I will miss more is having a front-row seat to observe the work that people do in their everyday lives.