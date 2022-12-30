Letter to the editor

Urges legislators to focus on solutions to rural population decline

To Representative Steve Holt and Senator Jason Schultz: As you begin a new Iowa legislative session, how about giving the "culture wars" a rest and look after serious economic issues like rural population decline. The governor's school voucher plan does not benefit rural Iowa. It will transfer state tax dollars away from our local public schools to private school tuition. School vouchers are a product of the conservative school choice movement, a dream that would run schools like competitive businesses without public supervision. There are few private school choices nearby. Instead of attacking public schools, celebrate their historic contributions to American literacy and democracy. Fully funding Iowa's public schools can keep rural communities vibrant.

Another way to focus on economic growth and opportunity for western Iowa would be to work seriously to create a Lincoln Highway express way across Iowa. Start with making the Carroll, Denison, Missouri Valley segment four lanes. Highway 20 became an express way for largely political reasons. You can use your seniority in your legislative chambers to build a statewide coalition for this project. We already have railroad service but without a four lane corridor to the interstate system, Denison and Crawford County will not interest investors. As evidence, look at all of the development happening along the new Highway 20 in Holstein. This would be of greater service to your constituents than promoting the extreme agenda of the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC).