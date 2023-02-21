Encourages yes vote on IKM-Manning ballot issue

On March 7 you will be asked to say yes or no to allow the IKM Manning School to invest in an addition to the school building. The school board has researched, had numerous public meetings, and has proposed the best option for our students that also has no impact on property tax or sales tax rates.

The well-researched decisions by our forefathers are why we are able to live, work, and play here today. Having been a part of the Manning community for most of my life, most of my examples are Manning ones, but those investments have been made across the district.

The brick Main Street, municipal electric systems, Manning and Manilla working together to create the first natural gas consortium in the state, repurposing the old high school as the Rec Center, building a new hospital. Many of these investments had people scratching their heads or speaking out against them. But people like my dad, people like Claus Bunz and many others knew that they had to move forward with the best options.

Today we have vibrant places to call home because of their ability to see beyond the naysayers and do what’s best for the community.

I’ve attended many games and the majority of the schools had two gyms in the same location. The second gym is not a want, it is a basic need. This gym would not only be important for sporting events, but also for other activities such as blood drives, programs, and extra space for recess and physical education.

It’s time for us to do the same for our school, to be the fearless leaders and let our elected school board members move forward with the well-researched plan they have put forward.

I encourage you to vote YES on March 7.

John Ohde, Manning

Wants legislators to end the “culture wars”

Let’s give the “culture wars” a rest and address the limited opportunities and population decline in rural communities. For the last decade, lowa’s political leadership has inflamed fear and division with an extreme agenda based on “values.” This “culture war” does nothing to improve the quality of life in Western Iowa and discourages young people from wanting to live here.

We’ve had enough. After the 2017 legislature removed collective bargaining rights for public employees, a bipartisan success since 1975, we wondered “what damage can they possibly do next?” Well, plenty: a major cut in the corporate tax, a regressive flat tax benefiting the highest incomes, a permit-less carry of concealed handguns, a shortened early voting period, a censorship of controversial topics in our classrooms, and a transfer of $345 million annually from our public schools to private entities without requiring that they meet state standards. All hurriedly passed, often late at night, without full public input.

State representative Steve Holt is now working with an alt-right group from Florida, Moms for Liberty, circulating a guidebook of cherry-picked quotes from books they have singled out in our public schools. Ask your local teachers if this divisive rhetoric is true. Ask about context and how parent consent is handled. Ask if students should be shielded from all things considered controversial. Ask if this is a distraction from quality education.

Finally, an attack on LGBTQ kids. Why now? Another “hot button” issue to win elections as its angry rhetoric threatens teen mental health? Although social media makes gender issues more evident today, there is no problem here that local school administrators and staff can’t handle. Legislators, leave those kids alone! This is not Iowa nice.

When faced with the demands of extremists there is only one response: contain and defeat.

Crawford County Democrats, Larry Peterson, Denison, Chair

Says board of supervisors should adopt pipeline ordinance

I am encouraging the citizens of Crawford County to direct our board of supervisors to adopt a Hazardous Liquid Pipeline Ordinance.

A Hazardous Liquid Pipeline Ordinance is written to protect our towns so they may safely expand with economic development. It will also provide some measure of safety to citizens. Liquid CO2 is a hazardous substance (OSHA) when transported under 2100 psi. Pipeline ruptures are a “when not if” reality.

The Iowa Utilities Board has yet to grant Summit a permit for construction. If Summit cannot obtain all the necessary voluntary easements, eminent domain may be granted by the Iowa Utilities Board. That means that the land is then controlled by the pipeline company for eternity. Meanwhile, the landowner still pays the taxes on the taken land and can try to get liability insurance. Some insurance companies have already indicated they will not insure land with a pipeline.

Iowa Code 6A22 states “Iowa law limits the right of the government to exercise eminent domain only for public use, purpose, or improvement.” Summit is a private for-profit company that should not be granted eminent domain. Landowners may not be affected this time but once a precedent is established, it may affect them later.

Pipeline companies are being incentivized by the Inflation Reduction Act that pays them to capture and sequester CO2 by pumping it 1,900 miles and burying it underground in North Dakota. CO2 can be utilized in a more efficient manner than this.

Please contact our board of supervisors and direct them to adopt a Hazardous Liquid Pipeline Ordinance. Contact Rep. Holt, Sen. Schultz, and file an objection with the Iowa Utilities Board to take action against this potential hazardous liquid pipeline and land grab.