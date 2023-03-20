Celebrating National Ag Week

Conservation Counts in Iowa—and to us as Iowa farmers.

This National Ag Week, March 21-27, Iowa Farm Bureau is celebrating the many ways farmers are protecting our state’s water quality.

And the numbers prove we’re rising to this challenge.

While our state is historically known for leading the nation in certain commodities like corn, pigs, eggs and ethanol production, we’re also ranked number one in the following conservation practices:

Water quality wetlands

Bioreactors

Grassed waterways

Filter and buffer strips

Pollinator habitat

Conservation tillage

On our family farm, we’re supporting these rankings by planting and maintaining grassed water ways to reduce soil loss and keep nutrients on our fields, planting and maintaining filter strips/buffer strips/pollinator habitat to reduce nutrients from reaching water ways and enhance wildlife and using no-till/strip till to keep soil on the farm and out of local water ways.

For us, farming is about more than growing crops and raising livestock. It’s about doing the right thing when it comes to our natural resources and the health of our community.

We look forward to working with other farmers and partners to maintain our “number one” status and add more conservation practices to that list. Agriculture and sustainability go hand-in-hand, and we’re seeing that right here in Crawford County.

Connie and Steve Riesselman, Vail

(Note: See the special section on National Agriculture Week included with this week’s AdVisor.)

Writer says ‘legislature has embarrassed us’

One more, and I’m outta’ here. lowa’s legislature has embarrassed us. The voucher system for private schools shows contempt for public school teachers, the book bans obscure learning the truth, and the attack on children with gender differences is an assault on human rights.

In the ‘90s, lowa schools ranked in the top five nationally but today three studies put lowa at 13th, 19th, and 24th. How can this be? It’s not that our education system has gotten worse; our students test better than they did before. It’s that other states have improved, leaving us in the middle of the pack with tighter state budgets, lower pay, fewer teachers, and larger class sizes.

Education has moved from rote learning to higher order thinking, but not toward radical indoctrination! John Dewey added child-centered methods of inquiry. Benjamin Bloom’s Taxonomy of Learning (1956) – knowledge, comprehension, application, analysis, synthesis, and evaluation– has broadened K-12 learning beyond memorization. Grant Wiggins and Jay

McTighe (2005) further elevated learning with six facets of understanding — students can explain, interpret, apply, have perspective, empathize, and have self-knowledge.

Inclusiveness has become key to modern education. Martin Luther King sought the right to a free public education for minorities and the disabled, Title IX (1972) protects students from discrimination based on sex, and the Individuals with Disabilities Act (1975) requires a free, appropriate public education to children with disabilities.

Push back began in 1956. Milton Friedman called for publicly funded vouchers to make schools compete as businesses for student enrollment. Southern states used vouchers to preserve segregation. And, since the ‘70s, conservative movements have fanned the flames of parent discontent with “back to basics,” book bans, bathroom scares, and “school choice.”

The result: Three Iowa victims — public schools, the truth, and children who dare to be different.