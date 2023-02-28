Supports IKM-Manning vote

On March 7, the IKM-Manning School District will vote on measures that will, if approved, enhance the education of the students.

Some have implied previous bond measures were defeated because “a new gym wasn’t needed.” Perhaps those who voted “no” on previous bond issues didn’t take time to learn how a new gymnasium could benefit students. Perhaps their vote was based on incorrect information, gossip or a request from an acquaintance who told them how to vote.

Using “Secure an Advanced Vision for Education” (SAVE) funds will never increase anyone’s property taxes. SAVE funds won’t take funds away from any community or county.

SAVE funds are currently being received by the district. State law dictates how SAVE funds can only be used. School administrators and the school board have, based on their experience in education, judgement and analysis of available data, determined how SAVE funds will be used if voters approve — an additional gymnasium and locker room, a new commons area and new classrooms for the growing STEM program. Each of these meets state law.

The gymnasium will allow for flexibility for scheduling courses, school and community events thus freeing up space in the current building making it possible to offer new courses. It will save bus driver salaries, mileage, and the fee charged by the City of Manilla for the school district to use the gymnasium in Manilla.

A commons area will provide a setting in which faculty can better use evidence-based teaching and collaborative learning strategies to better prepare students for adulthood. The same is true for new classrooms for the STEM programs.

Now is not the time to base your vote on gossip, inaccurate or incomplete information, or on how someone told you to vote. The students of the district deserve better.

Jean Voege, Manning

Don’t drink ethanol’s doomsday Kool-Aid

Things aren’t going as planned for deep-pocketed companies seeking IUB permits. They expected to spend billions, acquire land using eminent domain, and lay pipe this year. Instead, projects like the Midwest Carbon Express are going off the rails.

Easements remain unsigned, and landowners won’t talk to acquisition agents. Navigator withdrew its application in Illinois because pore space is protected from eminent domain. Wolf/ADM faces fierce opposition in southwest Iowa. At the Capitol, bills to curb eminent domain abuse are gaining traction with legislators.

Consequently, pipeline companies are playing the doomsday card. Ethanol plants sent letters of support for carbon capture and storage (CCS) to their corn growers warning of financial ruin. Newspaper reports warned that ethanol producers can’t compete in the global market without CCS. Radio commentators claimed 75% of ethanol plants will leave Iowa for neighboring states that use CCS.

The doomsday scenarios were based on a study commissioned by the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association. Not surprisingly, ADM is a member, with Summit, Navigator, and Wolf being associate members. The dubious findings are questionable because of conflicts of interest.

The dire warnings are not credible. Iowa is the pass-through state between Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota where routes lead to sequestration sites in North Dakota and Illinois. Without our ethanol plants and huge percentage of captured CO2, the remaining states cannot create stand-alone projects.

Handwringing over ethanol’s demise without CCS is a scare tactic to sway legislators into voting down eminent domain reform and force landowners into signing easements. Don’t drink ethanol’s doomsday Kool-Aid.

Bonnie Boeck Ewoldt, Milford resident and Crawford County landowner

Says parents have the first and last says in child’s education

There’s robust discussion in our public square about education. That’s a good thing. The value of high-quality education runs through my bloodstream. Unlike the alarmists crying wolf about Iowa’s new education law, I’m glad our state is putting parents in the driver’s seat. Shaking up the status quo isn’t easy and it’s telling to see who is quaking in their boots. Governor Reynolds campaigned on this issue in the last election and voters delivered a mandate. Elections matter. This is a wake-up call to all schools. Competition helps the cream rise to the top. When a local school isn’t measuring up, Iowa families are now empowered to find the best fit for their children elsewhere.

I’ll shout to the rooftops about the priceless value of high-quality public education and the vitality that local schools bring to our community. I served for years on our local school board. From this experience, I whole-heartedly vouch to the importance of listening to parents, being transparent with decisions, and holding the administration accountable. I also worked for many years as a cardiac nurse—-saving lives when the mechanics of the heart weren’t functioning properly. Likewise, when the mechanics of a school develops an arrhythmia from bureaucratic bloat and goes haywire with radical ideology, our elected representatives must enact therapeutic intervention. Schools are the lifeblood of a community. Iowa Legislature’s focus on education law gets to the heart of the matter and checks the public pulse: Iowans want parents to have the first and the last say in their child’s education.

Eileen Sailer, Denison

The truth about Mom’s for Liberty

On February 22 Crawford County Democratic Chair Larry Peterson’s letter to the editor incorrectly stated Republican House Rep. Steven Holt is working with an alt-right group from Florida called Moms for Liberty. They are actually a non-partisan 501(C)4 nonprofit organization whose mission is to organize, educate and empower parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government regardless of their political affiliation.

Rep. Holt is not working with Moms for Liberty from Florida. While the group originated in Florida, local county chapters have been starting up all across the United States. Currently over 265 chapters exist in over 35 states. Five of those active chapters are in Iowa counties.

Rep. Holt is working with parents in those five Iowa Moms for Liberty chapters. Not Florida. The Moms for Liberty groups in Iowa have allowed Iowa parents a way to connect, support, educate and empower one another and work for the common change they seek. The Iowa Moms for Liberty groups have been speaking with Iowa legislators, including Rep. Holt, and sharing their concerns for what is happening in their schools. From my understanding this is how government works. The people who elected their representatives to represent their values at the state level talk to and work with those representatives when issues arise that require their help. God bless.

Sara Ferneding, Manning

State rep responds to Peterson’s letter

In response to Larry Peterson’s February 21 letter, I offer these observations:

2017 Collective Bargaining Reform- The teacher union predicted gloom and doom after collective bargaining reform was passed. In truth, government agencies and school districts function better as a result of these reforms.

Tax Cuts – Historic tax reforms Republicans enacted were for everyone and were made possible by hardworking Iowans and fiscally responsible Republican leadership of Iowa government. Iowa now has one of the most competitive tax structures in the nation.

Constitutional Carry – Once again, the Wild-Wild West always predicted by Democrats never took place. Republicans trust our citizens, Democrats do not, and seek to restrict liberty through growing government and assaulting 2nd Amendment rights.

Shortened Early Voting – Ensuring the integrity of our elections is not voter suppression, and increasing voter turnout in Iowa confirms this truth.

School Choice – School Choice does not take money away from public schools; it is a separate budget item. We are funding students, not systems.

Late Night Passage – Nothing was passed that did not go through the same process as any other piece of legislation.

Culture War – Republicans did not start the war on our nation’s values, but we have recognized it is very real and we are responding. There are books in some of our schools that are clearly pornographic and should be age-restricted, just as we do movies. Many moms and dads have contacted legislators with concerns, and some were victims of intimidation tactics by school boards. It is a fact that the LGBT agenda is being used to indoctrinate our kids in some elementary schools. I do not believe that second graders should be told they can choose to be a boy, girl, both, neither or something else, as happened in Ames, and I will support legislation to stop it.

Steven Holt, Denison

Moms for Liberty chapter chairman responds

After reading Mr. Peterson’s letter I was thrilled that he wants to end the culture war taking place. I have been speaking out about how important it is for each of us to be engaged in the fight for the survival of our country.

As the chapter chairman of Moms for Liberty — Carroll County I would like to correct Mr. Peterson. I live in Templeton, Iowa and not Florida. I am a mother who could take no more of this nonsense when my own children were being indoctrinated into a lifestyle I believe to be against nature and nature’s God. Carroll County 4-H were pushing this on my children. I chose to push back.

No, you won’t rob my children of their innocence or rob them of the moral values that my husband and I have sacrificed to instill in them. Mr. Peterson, you are wrong about Moms for Liberty being an alt right group. We are a group of moms who will not allow our children to be sexualized or indoctrinated.

Rep. Steve Holt has been on the front line of this fight for Iowa students. He is a man of great integrity. I am so grateful for a legislature that understands the limited role of government.

I would like to recommend that while we are all on board to end the culture war, can we stop murdering babies and mutilating children? Can we restore our country to the humanitarian leaders of the world we once were?