Says school choice law will help 1% of public school students and cost taxpayers $342M annually

In the March 1 Bulletin-Review issue, Representative Holt states, “School Choice does not take money away from public schools; it is a separate budget item.”

The annual cost to taxpayers for the school voucher law will be $342 million when fully implemented in the fall of 2025. The governor’s office projects a 1% increase in private school enrollment once vouchers are fully implemented; each receiving a $7,600 voucher totaling $38 million. The other $304 million will go to families already paying for private school or receiving private assistance and don’t need taxpayer money. That’s $304 million that won’t be available for public schools. A law touted as providing more access will help only 1% of Iowa’s public school students attend a private school, costing taxpayers $342 million annually.

The law is unpopular with Iowans for several reasons:

There is no financial oversight or accountability required of private schools receiving this money.

Private schools will continue to choose who to enroll.

It doesn’t benefit students in the 42 counties without a private school.

A special committee used to accelerate the bill was created to bypass the customary Ways and Means and Appropriations Committees. The law passed in 13 days.

A majority of Iowans do not support vouchers. The last scientific poll conducted in March, 2022 by the Des Moines Register showed 52% opposed and 41% favored last year’s version of the bill which capped participation at 10,000 students, the rich didn’t qualify, and the annual cost was $55 million. The actual law that passed is costing $342 million annually. One can assume the poll results wouldn’t be the same.

It’s important to have all the “truth” before deciding if elected officials are doing the work needed to improve the quality of life for all Iowans.

Steve Westerberg,

Forest City Mr. Westerberg served as Denison High School principal from 1989-2010

Writer says ‘legislature has embarrassed us’

One more, and I’m outta’ here. lowa’s legislature has embarrassed us. The voucher system for private schools shows contempt for public school teachers, the book bans obscure learning the truth, and the attack on children with gender differences is an assault on human rights.

In the ‘90s, lowa schools ranked in the top five nationally but today three studies put lowa at 13th, 19th, and 24th. How can this be? It’s not that our education system has gotten worse; our students test better than they did before. It’s that other states have improved, leaving us in the middle of the pack with tighter state budgets, lower pay, fewer teachers, and larger class sizes.

Education has moved from rote learning to higher order thinking, but not toward radical indoctrination! John Dewey added child-centered methods of inquiry. Benjamin Bloom’s Taxonomy of Learning (1956) – knowledge, comprehension, application, analysis, synthesis, and evaluation– has broadened K-12 learning beyond memorization. Grant Wiggins and Jay

McTighe (2005) further elevated learning with six facets of understanding — students can explain, interpret, apply, have perspective, empathize, and have self-knowledge.

Inclusiveness has become key to modern education. Martin Luther King sought the right to a free public education for minorities and the disabled, Title IX (1972) protects students from discrimination based on sex, and the Individuals with Disabilities Act (1975) requires a free, appropriate public education to children with disabilities.

Push back began in 1956. Milton Friedman called for publicly funded vouchers to make schools compete as businesses for student enrollment. Southern states used vouchers to preserve segregation. And, since the ‘70s, conservative movements have fanned the flames of parent discontent with “back to basics,” book bans, bathroom scares, and “school choice.”

The result: Three Iowa victims — public schools, the truth, and children who dare to be different.