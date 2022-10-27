Gas prices in Denison

Citizens of Deison, why do all the gas stations in our city price their gas .25 to .30 ($3.69) higher than cities around us? On Saturday, 10-22-22, Dow City was $3.39, Harlan $3.39, and Vail is usually .10 to .15 lower. Are all the town gas stationed owned by out-of-town people or companies? Are they here just for profit and don't care about the citizens of Denison? I always believed a person should support the town they live in if prices are competitive. What would happen if all the people that don't go out of town would travel to one of the towns when they need gas and get 10 to 15 gallons of gas? Would that change their minds?

Ron Songer, Denison

Takes exception to Peterson’s letter

I must take exception with Larry Peterson’s 21 October letter.

• Inflation is not only driven by world economic factors; it is also driven by government actions coming out of Washington. Interest rates are being raised by the Federal Reserve in an attempt to get the inflation fueled by out-of-control Democrat spending under control.

• Democrats raised taxes, not just to provide services, but also to undertake a massive expansion of big government that is not sustainable financially and makes more citizens dependent on government.

• Democrats declared war on fossil fuels. Their actions have driven up energy prices and made us more dependent on nations that hate us.

• To suggest that we do not have a porous southern border defies logic. We have all seen the pictures of thousands of illegal immigrants standing under bridges and streaming across our borders. Deadly Fentanyl and the horror of human trafficking at our border are only a small part of the profound failure of Democrats to control our borders.

• I have stopped numerous pieces of Democrat legislation that would have assaulted 2nd Amendment rights, including bills to criminalize certain types of weapons based solely on their appearance. The only thing stopping a Democrat assault on gun rights in Iowa is Republicans.

• Larry says no one is going to defund police. Yet, Democrat candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear has been “proudly” endorsed by the Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement Action, a group that advocates defunding the police. Its website states they look forward to a world in which “we’ve defunded the police.” Larry also ignores the statement of countless Democrats who have called for defunding the police.

I like Larry’s definition of a liberal. Perhaps we would not be in such national crisis if current Democrats would live up to this definition.