Wind turbines

I attended the Board of Supervisors (BOS) meeting last week regarding possible limitations of wind turbines. I believe that wind turbines nationwide are starting to get a huge push back because of the impact on human welfare and as well as the impact on the environment and wildlife.

I would respectfully ask the BOS to not only take into consideration the citizens of Crawford County that live in the incorporated towns, but also the citizens that live in the unincorporated areas as well. I would ask that the BOS place a setback of 2 miles from the incorporated area of any town. I would also ask that the BOS place a setback of 1 mile from any homestead in the unincorporated area as well.

There is ongoing research that addresses the concerns of the effects on the wildlife. In the last decade, I have worked with various agencies to try to create a homestead that is wildlife friendly. I know that many other citizens of Crawford County have done the same. It would be heartbreaking to see decades of work to protect Iowa wildlife be wiped out unnecessarily. I would also ask that there be a ban on wind turbines within one mile of any CRP land in Crawford County.

I urge the BOS to use caution when debating these limitations. Once you allow wind turbines into areas of Crawford County it will be almost impossible to remove them. I think we should listen to other counties in the state and around the nation. Let’s not sell out, only to spend any financial windfall in lengthy and costly court battles.