The Norelius Community Library Board will conduct its monthly business meeting on February 21 at 5:15 p.m. in the Library Conference Room. The agenda items include review of monthly reports, bills, committee reports, Denison Library Friends report, and library director’s report. Unfinished business includes Carnegie Restoration updates and Library Meeting Room Policy review. New business includes Library Materials Selection and Collection Development Policy review. Library Board meetings are open to the public with the exception of personnel issues. Contact the library at 712-263-9355 for more information.
alert top story
Library board meeting February 21
Related to this story
Most Popular
A search of the suspect revealed a bulge near his anus. Once at the Scott County Jail, he got the narcotics out of his body and attempted to f…
According to documents filed in the Iowa District Court for Crawford County, Timothy Craig Mitchell, of Dow City, was arrested on February 1 a…
On January 31, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a horse that had died at an address on B Avenue, Vail. On February 3,…
Services for David Homolka, 40, of Denison, will be conducted at a later date.
A Plymouth woman was arrested and is accused of causing one of her children's death by deprivation of proper nutrition and another's near deat…