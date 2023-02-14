The Norelius Community Library Board will conduct its monthly business meeting on February 21 at 5:15 p.m. in the Library Conference Room. The agenda items include review of monthly reports, bills, committee reports, Denison Library Friends report, and library director’s report. Unfinished business includes Carnegie Restoration updates and Library Meeting Room Policy review. New business includes Library Materials Selection and Collection Development Policy review. Library Board meetings are open to the public with the exception of personnel issues. Contact the library at 712-263-9355 for more information.