Library Notes

Color Me Cal programming

Norelius Community Library in Denison has expanded programming to include a Family Color Me Calm along with the Adult, Teen, and Tween Color Me Calm. The Family Color Me Calm is geared toward children ages 4 to 13 and to their parents and other caregivers.

Family Color Me Calm will take place in the Children's Library the same evening as the Adult, Teen, and Tween, ages 14 and up, Color Me Calm. The programs are on the first Tuesday of the month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. People are invited to join in an evening of fun and relaxation starting November 1. Contact the library at 712-263-9355 for more information.

Recycled Christmas Sale November 18-19

Denison Library Friends will host the annual Recycled Christmas, Book & Bake Sale on Friday, November 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, November 19, beginning at 9 a.m.

Picking up some items at the sale is a way to support the Denison Library Friends.

Christmas decoration donations, with the exception of Christmas trees, will be accepted at Norelius Community Library through November 17. All proceeds from this sale support the Children's Library. Call 712-263-9355 for more information.

