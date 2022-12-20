 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Library's Carnegie rooms updated

  • 0

The restoration of the Norelius Community Library’s Carnegie rooms by the Denison Library Friends is complete. The Library Board Room was the logical place to put a kitchenette, leaving space for a conference table and chairs to accommodate board meetings and other groups that serve food at their meetings.

Devon Evers of Crossgrain Woodworking completed the installation of the cabinets. The cabinets are quarter-sawn oak in a Mission style, stained to match the wood of the Carnegie portion of the library.

An undercounter refrigerator and water heater, a microwave and a coffeemaker complete the kitchenette. The countertop is a user-friendly quartz, mimicking marble or soapstone, which is what would have been used at that period of time.

New carpeting was put in the Carnegie rooms.

History of the library

People are also reading…

A circulating library was started by J. Fred Meyers a little after he moved to Denison in 1874. The formation of a library association secured funds by putting on theatrical and entertainment productions in order to purchase books. Thirty books were purchased and placed in the West Brick schoolhouse. The 25 cardholders kept the books in constant circulation.

In 1884, Mrs. Mary McKim left a bequest of about $8,000 for a reading room. The money was left to accumulate interest until 1887, when the building committee contracted for a 30-foot x 70-foot structure with two stories, brick walls and an iron roof. This was McKim Hall, long the home of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union in Denison. The top floor served as Denison’s public library.

In 1901, through the efforts of Superintendant of Schools H.H. Savage, a donation of $1,000 was made by George Schee, provided the citizens of Denison would put up $2,500 to add to it. The money was soon raised.

With this money for books, the next step was to house them since McKim Hall was no longer large enough. It was then that the appeal was made to Andrew Carnegie.The Carnegie Foundation gave the sum of $10,000, provided the town would vote to maintain the building.

The lots located on the corner of Chestnut and Sweet Streets, now 14th and First Avenue South, valued at $2,500, were donated by J.F. Miller. The building was completed and a dedication took place on August 10, 1904.

The interior was finished in dark oak with elegant tables, desks and chairs, all of which were the work of John Fastje. The librarian was Grace Meyers. In the basement was the furnace room, an assembly room and a kitchen. The floors were carpeted, a contribution of the women’s clubs. The first month the library was open, 2,059 books had circulated. A total of 442 borrowers were registered and an average of 43 people visited the library each day.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Librarians through

the years

Grace Meyers, 1904-1926

Margaret Hunt Westcott, 1926-1928

Ethel Moffitt Thompson, 1928-1939

Helen Godbersen Pagel, 1939-1943 and 1975-1985

Josephine McHenry, 1943-1975

Patricia Chapman, 1985-1998

Joyce Amdor, 1998-2006

Emily J. Weaver, 2006-2008

Deboraqh C. McKeown, 2008-2012

Monica J. Walley, 2013-present

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police Beat

Police Beat

Arrests and charges

December 8, 7:13 p.m.: Nyatew John Mamed, 30, of Denison, was arrested for possessing contraband in the Crawford County Jail and was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

December 9, 1:01 p.m.: Kevin Aaron Fernando Baqueiro Moo, 23, of Schleswig, was charged with unlawful passing of a school bus – 1st offense. The bus was picking up students on South 16th Street in Denison.

Accidents

December 8, 4:39 p.m.: Officers Ten Eyck and Winey with the Denison Police Department were advised of a vehicle vs. deer accident on Highway 30. Billy Humberto Garcia-Aguilar, 22, of Denison, was driving a red 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup east on the highway when the deer crossed the road and was struck. The pickup received $5,000 damage to the front end. The pickup could be driven away from the scene.

December 8, 9:10 p.m.: A single-vehicle accident was reported by the Iowa State Patrol. The accident occurred on South Vail Road one-half mile south of Highway 30.

December 9, 2:21 a.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a call about a vehicle in the ditch at Highway 59 and G Avenue, Schleswig. No damage could be observed on the vehicle. The driver was transported to his home in Schleswig.

December 9, 9:30 a.m.: Assistant Chief Peters with the Denison Police Department investigated a hit-and-run accident that took place in the parking lot of the Family Table restaurant. A black 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT was legally parked in the lot. An unknown vehicle struck the left rear door and left the scene. No transfer paint was observed on the Grand Prix and there were no surveillance cameras to record the incident.

December 9, 6:52 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a two-vehicle accident with unknown injuries at Highway 30 and M Avenue, Vail. The Crawford County Ambulance and Vail Fire Department were paged.

Fires

December 11, 11:13 a.m.: The Denison Fire Department and Crawford County Ambulance were paged to a structure fire on M Avenue, Denison.

December 9: Deputy Christensen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from the Ar-We-Va Community School about a handgun that was brought to school.

Other calls

December 8, 6 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office handled a civil issue. He told the reporting party that the parties would need to come to an agreement or could each seek out the advice of an attorney.

December 10, 9:37 p.m.: Lt. Kluender with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated an abandoned vehicle incident. An unplated white Ford Taurus had been in a field driveway (right of way of the road) at L Avenue and 210th Street for two days. A check on the vehicle identification number revealed an expired registration from Nebraska. Waderich Towing towed the abandoned vehicle on Sunday.

December 9, 10:23 p.m.: Lt. Kluender with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported on an incident in which a jail inmate fell. He requested assistance from the Denison Police Department as all deputies and the sheriff were busy with other calls. After he returned from a prisoner transfer to Ida County, Lt. Kluender went to Crawford County Memorial Hospital to relieve the police officer from guarding the inmate and returned the inmate to the jail after the inmate was released from the hospital emergency room.

December 10, 10:49 a.m.: A jailer at the Crawford County Jail reported that a male had collapsed.

December 10, 11:11 a.m.: Lt. Kluender with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a call about hunters shooting from a vehicle at the railroad bridge near Highway 30, Vail. He checked the area; no one was around.

December 10, 6:29 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a semi on the side of the road, possibly high centered, at Highway 59 and Q Avenue, Denison.

December 10, 6:30 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a box on a pallet in the middle of Highway 30 at Arion.

December 10, 9:55 p.m. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a fight at the Boyer Valley School gym in Dow City. Subjects were gone upon the arrival of the deputy.

December 10, 11:01 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a horse on the road at K Avenue and Highway 39, Denison. The investigating deputy was unable to locate the horse.

December 11, 6:16 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a broken pallet box on Highway 30 by the former county home east of Arion.

Ambulance calls

December 8, 11:44 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and Manilla Fire and Rescue responded to a medical call to an address on 3rd Avenue in Manilla.

December 10, 5:29 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and Manilla Fire and Rescue responded to a medical call to an address on 5th Avenue in Manilla.

December 11, 6:38 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and Schleswig Fire Department responded to a medical call at an address on Elm Street in Schleswig.

December 11, 8:08 a.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and Manilla Fire and Rescue responded to a medical call at an address on M47, Manilla.

No bids for City Center project

No bids for City Center project

Bids were due on Thursday, December 8, for a remodeling project at the former Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) City Center Clinic buil…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Christmas tree unveiled in Kyiv, as Ukraine refuses to let Russia 'steal' the festive season