Library's Carnegie rooms updated

The restoration of the Norelius Community Library’s Carnegie rooms by the Denison Library Friends is complete. The Library Board Room was the logical place to put a kitchenette, leaving space for a conference table and chairs to accommodate board meetings and other groups that serve food at their meetings.
Devon Evers of Crossgrain Woodworking completed the installation of the cabinets. The cabinets are quarter-sawn oak in a Mission style, stained to match the wood of the Carnegie portion of the library.
An undercounter refrigerator and water heater, a microwave and a coffeemaker complete the kitchenette. The countertop is a user-friendly quartz, mimicking marble or soapstone, which is what would have been used at that period of time.
New carpeting was put in the Carnegie rooms.
History of the library
A circulating library was started by J. Fred Meyers a little after he moved to Denison in 1874. The formation of a library association secured funds by putting on theatrical and entertainment productions in order to purchase books. Thirty books were purchased and placed in the West Brick schoolhouse. The 25 cardholders kept the books in constant circulation.
In 1884, Mrs. Mary McKim left a bequest of about $8,000 for a reading room. The money was left to accumulate interest until 1887, when the building committee contracted for a 30-foot x 70-foot structure with two stories, brick walls and an iron roof. This was McKim Hall, long the home of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union in Denison. The top floor served as Denison’s public library.
In 1901, through the efforts of Superintendant of Schools H.H. Savage, a donation of $1,000 was made by George Schee, provided the citizens of Denison would put up $2,500 to add to it. The money was soon raised.
With this money for books, the next step was to house them since McKim Hall was no longer large enough. It was then that the appeal was made to Andrew Carnegie.The Carnegie Foundation gave the sum of $10,000, provided the town would vote to maintain the building.
The lots located on the corner of Chestnut and Sweet Streets, now 14th and First Avenue South, valued at $2,500, were donated by J.F. Miller. The building was completed and a dedication took place on August 10, 1904.
The interior was finished in dark oak with elegant tables, desks and chairs, all of which were the work of John Fastje. The librarian was Grace Meyers. In the basement was the furnace room, an assembly room and a kitchen. The floors were carpeted, a contribution of the women’s clubs. The first month the library was open, 2,059 books had circulated. A total of 442 borrowers were registered and an average of 43 people visited the library each day.
Librarians through
the years
Grace Meyers, 1904-1926
Margaret Hunt Westcott, 1926-1928
Ethel Moffitt Thompson, 1928-1939
Helen Godbersen Pagel, 1939-1943 and 1975-1985
Josephine McHenry, 1943-1975
Patricia Chapman, 1985-1998
Joyce Amdor, 1998-2006
Emily J. Weaver, 2006-2008
Deboraqh C. McKeown, 2008-2012
Monica J. Walley, 2013-present