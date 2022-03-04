Lifeguards needed

Free training for individuals who work in Denison, Charter Oak, Schleswig this summer

“Being short staffed is never a good thing – especially when you’re dealing with people in water,” said Denison Parks and Recreation Director Brian Kempfert.

“We go over this with our staff; you may see somebody that’s swimming perfectly fine, and seconds later they’re under the water. Being short staffed in a situation like that is never good.”

The Denison Aquatic Center will likely have a larger number of lifeguards this summer when compared to last summer, but “more is always better,” he said.

Other communities in the county, and outside the county, are also in need of lifeguards for the coming summer season.

“We’ve had people in the past from Woodbine, Holstein, Mapleton,” Kempfert said. “We have a lot of people from a ways away that come here for training.”

Denison Parks and Recreation offers lifeguard training and water safety instruction classes to help fill the need.

Individuals who take the classes can get the class fees back if they work at the Denison Aquatic Center this summer.

The full fee for the lifeguard training class is $150.

“For the lifeguard class, we only expect a $50 down payment, and once they work a required number of hours this summer season, they get that money back,” he said.

The initial fee is required just to make sure the individual is invested in the program.

New lifeguards must work 120 hours over the summer season to get the class fee back.

“The indoor pool is open at 9 a.m. in the summer and we don’t close until 7 p.m., so that is easily obtainable,” Kempfert said.

The summer season lasts from Memorial Day weekend through around the middle of August, he said.

“The end of season is up in the air; it depends when school goes back into session, on staff availability and when some of the lifeguards head back to college,” Kempfert said.

The next lifeguard training class is scheduled to begin on April 24.

Kempfert noted that the class requires 30 hours of instruction.

“Some people see that first date and they think it’s a one-day course - and it’s not,” he said. “It’s a 30-hour course. We just schedule the first day and then we work around the schedules of the students in the class to make it more accommodating so we can make sure that they get trained and trained properly.”

Individuals who take the water safety instruction class, which certifies individuals to teach Red Cross swimming lessons, can get their class fees back by teaching at least one session of summer swimming lessons at the Denison Aquatic Center.

The water safety instruction class requires 32 hours of instruction; as with the lifeguard training class, only the first night, March 20, is initially scheduled.

Kempfert said individuals in older age groups, such as retired teachers or other retired individuals, should consider taking the classes and working at the aquatic center.

He said in a previous location where he worked, retired individuals worked morning shifts and high school students work the later shifts.

“It’s definitely something we would strongly encourage,” Kempfert said.

“We would definitely use those individuals during the day in our off season or in our morning sessions.”

Denison Parks and Recreation will also conduct lifeguard recertification classes beginning April 16 and May 21.

The cities of Charter Oak and Schleswig also offer to pay for lifeguard training for individuals who then work at the pools in those communities.

The City of Charter Oak will reimburse the cost of training for individuals who work at the Charter Oak Pool for at least 75 hours this summer; applications are available in the lobby of Charter Oak City Hall 24/7, or interested individuals may call the city clerk at 712-678-3580.

Individuals interested in being reimbursed for lifeguard training by working at the Schleswig pool may contact the Schleswig city clerk at 712-676-3361.