Lifetime in Catholic education leads Stangl to principal’s position at St. Rose

Although her duties as a full-time principal will keep Stangl busy, she will still be around the students that she loves.

She will not be teaching, unless it’s to substitute in a pinch, but Stangl added if a teacher asks her to co-teach a lesson, she would love to do that.

“Just so I can make sure I’m in the classroom still, or reading at the library once a month, for example, so I still get that teaching piece.”

After all, she pointed out, it was the kids that drew her to a career in teaching in the first place.

“It’s not like I took teaching out. It’s still part of the profession,” she said.

Stangl likes the close bonds that are possible in a small school like St. Rose, although she has seen the enrollment grow in her years there. She said when she first started in 2008, she can remember enrollments of 54 students. This year the K-5 enrollment will be up to 98; that doesn’t include preschool.

“That’s the beauty of St. Rose. We’ve really grown but we’re still small enough so that I know everybody’s name, and all the students know all of the teachers, so we create that relationship with the students, and we remember them,” she said.