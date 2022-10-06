Memorial services for Linda Dreibelbis, 84, of Denison will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, October 10, at Grace Free Church in Denison with visitation two hours prior to the service. Inurnment will be at the Dow City Cemetery.

She died Wednesday, October 5, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include two daughters, Anita Furnald, of Grimes, and Jennifer Kropf, of Denison; three sons, Richard Dreibelbis, of Sioux City, Steve Dreibelbis, of Illinois, and Craig Dreibelbis, of Nebraska; 23 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a sister, Cheri Humphrey, of Omaha.