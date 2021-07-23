Linda Kuhlmann is Crawford County 4-H Hall of Fame recipient

During the opening ceremonies of the Crawford County Fair on Wednesday, Aubrey Sholty, Crawford County Extension youth coordinator, introduced Linda Kuhlmann as the 2021 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame recipient from Crawford County.
Sholty presented the following information about Kuhlmann.
In the fall of 1982, Linda became a leader of the Merry Maidens/Charter Oak Achievers 4-H Club, of which both of her daughters would become members.
It started out as a way to spend time with her daughters and ended up being 30 years of helping many young members of the community reach goals they may not have reached on their own and identify potential they did not know they had.
As the club leader, Linda was very involved with Charter Oak Achievement Days to help kids get their projects critiqued for county level at the local three-day fair for which she acquired judges for projects and the style show.
She prepared the schedules for the pop stand, concession stand, and style show, along with the yearly 4-H schedules for all members.
Linda and her 4-H students were very active in the community, from decorating floats for local parades, decorating windows, making cookies for 4-H week, to the upkeep of the local cemetery.
At Christmastime, the club would go caroling to the shut-ins, and Christmas shopping for underprivileged children.
Those are just a few of the activities Linda and her 4-H students did to assist the community and make it a better place.
In addition to what she has done locally, she has pushed for just as much involvement from her members at the county fair, in activities such as the style show, helping judges, working at the feed bunk, and overseeing the 4-H building.
For Linda, a short-term commitment has turned into a fabulous career.
She encouraged her members to always make their best better and empowered them with the compassion of the four H’s: head, heart, hands, and health.
The Iowa 4-H Foundation sponsors the annual Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Iowa State Fair. Counties nominate volunteers, community leaders, and Extension staff members who have exemplified outstanding service and dedication to the 4-H youth program in their county.
Inductees into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame represent the many people in Iowa who have contributed countless hours to the 4-H program. They work tirelessly to see that Iowa’s youth have a great learning experience in a safe and fun environment. These adults have modeled volunteerism, community service, integrity, and leadership to Iowa’s youth. Their legacy is the young people they have mentored who will in turn support the continuation of a 4-H program the build’s Iowa’s leaders.