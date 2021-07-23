Linda Kuhlmann is Crawford County 4-H Hall of Fame recipient

During the opening ceremonies of the Crawford County Fair on Wednesday, Aubrey Sholty, Crawford County Extension youth coordinator, introduced Linda Kuhlmann as the 2021 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame recipient from Crawford County.

Sholty presented the following information about Kuhlmann.

In the fall of 1982, Linda became a leader of the Merry Maidens/Charter Oak Achievers 4-H Club, of which both of her daughters would become members.

It started out as a way to spend time with her daughters and ended up being 30 years of helping many young members of the community reach goals they may not have reached on their own and identify potential they did not know they had.

As the club leader, Linda was very involved with Charter Oak Achievement Days to help kids get their projects critiqued for county level at the local three-day fair for which she acquired judges for projects and the style show.

She prepared the schedules for the pop stand, concession stand, and style show, along with the yearly 4-H schedules for all members.

Linda and her 4-H students were very active in the community, from decorating floats for local parades, decorating windows, making cookies for 4-H week, to the upkeep of the local cemetery.