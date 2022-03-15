Little Hawks Childcare grand opening is Tuesday

Employees needed

The Little Hawks Childcare Center in Manilla has been open for two weeks.

Jordan Gallagher, the center’s director, said that as of Monday, 14 children were enrolled in the childcare center full time, and 13 were enrolled part time.

“We’re getting kids signed up and registered daily,” Gallagher said.

Her staff currently numbers four individuals but the center is looking for more.

With a full staff, Little Hawks would have a maximum capacity of nearly 100 kids, she said.

Individuals interested in working at the Little Hawks Childcare Center may pick up applications at the center, which is located in the former Manilla school building on Main Street.

“Or they can email me at lhccdirector@gmail.com,” Gallagher said.

Part-time and full-time employees are needed.

Shifts are available before and after school for students; employees must be at least 16 years old.

“You can start with some experience or no experience,” she said. “They just have to pass our background checks.”

Little Hawks Childcare uses a paperless system, which works well for parents, Gallagher said.

“Every time we give an update about what their kid does during the day, the parents get a text message instantly to their phones,” she said.

Gallagher is a 2016 Ar-We-Va graduate; she previously worked in childcare in Manning and took extra training to become eligible for the director position in Manilla.

She is also going back to school to get additional childcare certifications.

Gallagher said operations in the first two weeks have been smooth.

“I think it’s going really well, especially with me being a first-time director and with the center open for the first time,” she said. “I have a really great group of workers to help make it run smoothly.”

The Little Hawks Childcare Center Board of Directors has told her that the community is excited to have the center up and running.

“It was a big accomplishment because they have been working so hard to get it open in the past few years,” Gallagher said.

Along with managing daily operations, efforts in the near-term will revolve around enrolling more children and hiring additional staff, she said.