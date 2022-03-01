Little Hawks childcare opens' director, employees hired

As of Monday, the Little Hawks Childcare Center in Manilla is open.

Jordan Gallagher, of Vail, is the center’s new director.

Katelyn Hodne, president of the Little Hawks Childcare Center Board, said everyone involved felt a sense of relief to see the center open its doors.

The project has been in development since 2017; it is located in the former Manilla elementary school building.

“Our primary cause is to provide quality childcare for all the people in our community, and surrounding communities, because we know there isn’t enough,” Hodne said. “We know there are many kids at home without childcare that could benefit from it.”

Hodne said she knows people who can’t take jobs because they can’t find childcare.

“This will give them the opportunity to go back to work,” she said.

Gallagher took additional training to meet the Iowa Department of Human Services rubric for directors, who must score 100 points with a combination of childcare experience, training and education.

“It’s not an easy 100 points to get,” Hodne said.

Four other employees have also been hired: Christy Koski, (who previously worked at a childcare center in Carroll), Shelby Gross and Cassie Gross, (who previously worked at the Manning Childcare Center), and Jean Gross.

The new staff members were required to complete training to be fully eligible to work in the center, and they all had to pass background checks, Hodne said.

Virginia Rasmussen, treasurer of the Little Hawks Childcare Center Board, provided additional information about the project.

The people of Manilla, both past and present, have been substantial financial backers of the project, Rasmussen said.

The City of Manilla provided contributions of more than $110,000, through the city council and municipal utilities, and with in-kind assistance through a Community Betterment Block Grant of $300,000.

Ron Olson, a Manilla alumnus and Los Angeles attorney, provided two matching challenges of $25,000. His second match is underway; he will double every dollar contributed to the childcare center during the drive, which has brought in $7,800 so far.

“It’s a huge undertaking as the fundraising will never end,” Hodne said. “We’re a nonprofit organization and every year we’ll have to continue fundraising to support the center.”

Individuals interested in contributing to the center may send checks to Little Hawks Childcare Center, Box 187, Manilla, IA 51454, or Venmo the center at @Little-Hawks Childcare.

The childcare center is a 501(c)3 and all contributions are tax deductible.