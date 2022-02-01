Little Hawks fundraising

A $25,000 donation from Bank Iowa was unveiled at the Little Hawks Childcare Center annual fundraiser at the Manilla Memorial Hall on Saturday night. Bank Iowa is making the $25,000 donation toward playground equipment at the childcare center in two installments of $12,500 each, one this year and one next year. Pictured above, from left are Little Hawks Board members Kurt Chapman, Jodi Muhlbauer, Virginia Rasmussen, Jane Bandow, Bank Iowa employee Jenny Gaskill, Bank Iowa employee Denim Schechinger, Board President Katelyn Hodne, and Bank Iowa employee Jeremy Croghan. Little Hawks Board members not pictured are Corey Gaskill (who was behind the scenes making the announcement) and Morgan Saunders.